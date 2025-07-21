Nigeria: Over-Bloated Workforce Hindering N70,000 Minimum Wage for Borno LG Workers - Official

21 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Borno State Government has said the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for local government workers is being hindered by an over-bloated workforce.

Permanent Secretary in the state's Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Modu Alhaji Mustapha, disclosed this during a high-level meeting chaired by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Saturday.

Mustapha revealed that the 27 local government areas (LGAs) in the state have a combined workforce of around 90,000 employees, significantly higher than Kano State's 30,000 workers across 44 LGAs, despite Kano's much larger population.

"While the proposed minimum wage is commendable, the current size of the local government workforce makes implementation difficult.

"For instance, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council receives monthly federal allocations sometimes below N700 million, yet it requires N778 million just to pay salaries under the new wage," he said.

He added that LGAs must also fund critical services like health, water, and security, making the wage bill unsustainable without reforms.

Earlier, Governor Zulum directed the 27 LGA chairmen to begin implementing the new minimum wage without retrenching staff.

He urged them to return to their communities, consult stakeholders, and develop practical solutions.

"I want to emphasise that the N72,000 minimum wage has already been fully implemented for state civil servants and primary school teachers in Borno," Zulum said, appealing for patience from workers.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Borno, through its chairman, Comrade Yusuf Inuwa, commended Governor Zulum for implementing the new wage for primary school teachers, noting it drew applause from national stakeholders.

