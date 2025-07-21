Somalia: Pro-Government Militia Kills 11 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Central Region

Baxdo, Somalia — Local militia forces known as Macawiisley carried out a major operation in Somalia's central Galgaduud region, killing at least 11 Al-Shabaab militants, local officials said on Monday.

The operation targeted Al-Shabaab hideouts in several areas, including the district of Camara, which has seen an uptick in militant activity in recent months. According to officials, the assault was part of a broader campaign to weaken the Islamist insurgent group's grip on the region.

"The operation was precisely planned and executed by our local forces," said Ahmed Salaad Sheikh, the deputy district commissioner of Baxdo. "We can confirm that 11 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed, and the operation will continue."

Authorities have not yet released details on casualties among the pro-government militia or civilians, but reports suggest that both sides may have suffered additional losses.

Galgaduud, part of Somalia's conflict-prone central belt, remains a key stronghold for Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked group that has waged a deadly insurgency against the Somali government for over a decade. The militants continue to control several towns and rural areas, despite repeated offensives by Somali forces and their allies.

The Macawiisley militia, composed mainly of local clan fighters, has been instrumental in the fight against Al-Shabaab, often launching grassroots offensives alongside national troops in remote areas where government presence is limited.

The Somali government has vowed to intensify military operations across the central and southern regions in a bid to reclaim territory and dismantle the group's operational capacity.