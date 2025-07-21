Somalia: Somali Intelligence Probes Al-Shabaab's Finances, Warns Public Against 'Zakat' Payments

Mogadishu, July 21, 2025 — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Monday it has launched an extensive investigation into the financial assets and fundraising networks of the Al-Shabaab, with a specific focus on the collection of so-called "zakat" funds.

In a statement, the agency issued a stern warning to Somali businesses and the public, particularly in Mogadishu, urging them not to cooperate with the group or pay any money demanded under threats or coercion.

"Business owners and all Somali citizens are strongly advised against taking part in or facilitating such activities," NISA said.

The agency stated that individuals found to be paying what Al-Shabaab refers to as zakat -- Islamic almsgiving -- could face prosecution under Somalia's anti-terror financing laws, as well as international counterterrorism regulations.

"Anyone found involved in the payment of extortion money to terrorists will face immediate legal action in line with national laws and relevant administrative decisions," the statement added.

NISA also called on the Somali public to report any incidents related to Al-Shabaab's financial activities or intimidation efforts, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in dismantling the group's funding structures.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged a violent insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, has long relied on extortion and forced taxation in areas under its influence. The government's renewed focus on financial disruption marks a shift toward targeting the group's economic foundations as part of wider counterinsurgency efforts.