South Africa: Mbalula Says Step Aside Rule Does Not Apply to Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu remains active in ANC duties despite being on special leave over claims that he interfered in police work for political reasons.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says only members arrested or charged in court must step aside, and Mchunu is not one of them.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is staying in his role within the African National Congress (ANC), despite being placed on special leave from his government job.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said on Monday that the party's step-aside rule does not apply to Mchunu because he has not been charged with a crime.

"The rule only kicks in when someone is arrested or appears in court," Mbalula said at an ANC National Working Committee meeting in Cape Town, which Mchunu also attended.

Mchunu is being investigated by a judicial commission over claims that he interfered in police operations for political purposes. But for now, the ANC is allowing him to continue with party work.

Mbalula said the rule is not selective and insisted that Mchunu deserves a chance to respond. "The process must be followed. An independent judge and panel will hear the facts," he said, TimesLIVE reported.

The ANC's step-aside rule is meant to protect the party's image by having members step away from their roles once they are formally charged. Mbalula said it has already been applied to high-profile members like Ace Magashule and Zizi Kodwa, who were charged with corruption.

He rejected criticism that the rule is used unfairly. "People say the rule doesn't apply to Mchunu, but the president has already put him aside," he said.

He also pointed out that the Constitutional Court has confirmed the rule is legal and in line with the ANC's constitution.

Mbalula said the party would wait for the outcome of the judicial process before taking any further action. "If there's wrongdoing, the ANC's renewal process will kick in," he said.