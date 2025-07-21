Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Imposition of Restrictive Measures On Certain Sudanese Individuals and National Institutions Lacks Sound Legal Basis

press release

The Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

In response to the decision issued by the Council of the European Union No. 1583/2025 (CFSP) on 18 July 2025, which imposes restrictive measures on certain Sudanese individuals and national institutions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its rejection of the foundations upon which this decision is based--particularly its equation of the Sudanese Armed Forces with unlawful rebel armed groups.

The Ministry affirms that this approach lacks a sound legal basis, as there can be no comparison between a national institution carrying out its constitutional and lawful duties to protect national sovereignty and ensure security, and militias that have rebelled against the state and committed grave and well-documented violations, including forced displacement, sexual violence, and ethnic cleansing, as evidenced by both national and international independent reports.

The Ministry regrets that this decision coincides with the start of a new phase of positive engagement between Sudan and the European Union. It stresses that constructive dialogue, and a careful consideration of the complex repercussions such decisions may have, are the most effective means to achieve mutual understanding, peace, and stability in the country.

In this context, the Ministry reaffirms the firm commitment of the Government of Sudan to fulfilling its national responsibilities in protecting civilians, upholding the rule of law, and addressing security threats--within the framework of its obligations under international law and international humanitarian law. The Ministry calls upon the European Union to support Sudan's legitimate national institutions and to adopt a balanced approach that takes into account the specificities of the national context.

In conclusion, the Ministry reiterates Sudan's aspiration to strengthen its international partnerships on the basis of respect for national sovereignty and joint efforts toward peace, stability, and development.

Issued on Saturday, 19 July 2025