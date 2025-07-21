Uganda: Museveni Concludes Countrywide PDM Tours With a Bang

President Museveni on Sunday officially concluded his nationwide assessment tours of the Parish Development Model (PDM) with a passionate appeal to Ugandans to fight poverty by embracing household-level wealth creation.

Speaking at a grand rally at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, the president--flanked by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, and their daughter, Mrs. Natasha Karugire Museveni--urged citizens to shift focus from dependency to productivity within their homes.

Launched in February 2022, the Parish Development Model aims to transition the 39% of Ugandans outside the money economy into productive enterprise.

Each parish receives shs100 million annually to empower communities through SACCOs and direct access to capital.

President Museveni reminded Ugandans that development such as roads and hospitals is important, but unless wealth is generated within homes, poverty will persist.

The President outlined four core areas for wealth generation.

First is commercial agriculture, which he said remains the foundation of rural transformation. He emphasized the need for "ekibaro" (calculation) in farming practices.

As an example, he shared the story of Joseph Ijaara, a former taxi conductor from Serere who now earns over shs1 billion annually from poultry farming, yoghurt, and soap production. He also praised Mrs. Fausta Nalweyiso of Busega, who turned shs 1 million in PDM support into a thriving piggery.

President Museveni also pointed to the work of urban artisans in Kawempe, Maganjo, and Makindye involved in tailoring, metalwork, carpentry, and welding. He specifically highlighted the Kigo Carpentry Centre, which now produces quality furniture that previously had to be imported.

Third is the service sector, where people generate wealth by selling goods even if they are not directly involved in producing them.

Fourth is ICT, which he acknowledged as a viable wealth avenue for youth, although he encouraged them to prioritize the first three areas before venturing into digital opportunities.

President Museveni underscored that jobs are created by wealth, not government payrolls. He noted that while the government employs about 480,000 people, factories have created over 1.2 million jobs.

He cited the example of Minister Fred Byamukama, who earns over shs700 million annually from farming and employs 26 people.

In addressing urban development challenges, President Museveni revealed that Kawempe Division's 22 parishes have received shs7 billion in three years through PDM. However, residents have complained about not receiving the funds. He directed Hajjat Madinah Nsereko and Faridah Nambi, with the support of the Town Clerk, to investigate and identify where the funds went.

The president also announced that urban PDM funds would be increased to shs130 million per parish, and that ghetto youth empowerment funding would be raised to shs1 billion per division.

He promised more support for boda boda riders, market vendors, garage mechanics, brick makers, and car washers.

Museveni expressed disappointment over the mismanagement of Emyooga funds in Kampala, promising thorough investigations and recovery of the stolen money.

To tackle the issue of clean water access in urban areas, the President proposed prepaid stand taps charging shs25 per jerrycan, much lower than the current shs200.

On education, he condemned high fees in government-aided schools. He observed that some primary schools in Kampala charge between shs100,000 to 150,000, while government secondary schools charge up to shs1 million, which he said was unaffordable for many ghetto communities.

He pledged to work with the Minister of Education and Cabinet to ensure that children from poor backgrounds, especially in slums, study for free in public schools.

On health, the president criticized the conversion of Kiruddu and Kawempe hospitals into referral hospitals.

He stated that these must serve their districts as originally intended and promised to reverse the status change. Additionally, new government hospitals will be constructed in Rubaga, Nakawa, and Kampala Central.

The president also addressed concerns from the Muslim community regarding interest on PDM and Emyooga funds.

He clarified that the repayments are not profit-based but are meant to sustain the revolving fund so others can benefit.

He acknowledged that many Imams, who must stay close to mosques, are unable to engage in farming and promised to explore ways to support them.

President Museveni emphasized that producing goods is not enough; markets are crucial for wealth creation.

He advocated for stronger regional economic integration to absorb surplus production

. According to him, internal markets are insufficient to sustain large-scale production, and Uganda must leverage the East African and African continental markets for economic prosperity.

He warned against divisive politics based on tribe or religion, calling such rhetoric a threat to progress. Instead, he reiterated the National Resistance Movement's ideological commitment to unity and economic integration.

Citing Latin America's failure to develop despite vast resources due to disunity, the President stressed the need for African solidarity.

President Museveni urged Ugandans to vote for NRM leaders who understand and support the government's vision for transformation.

He emphasized that these leaders can champion essential services such as boreholes, schools, and health facilities, which are sometimes neglected due to lack of advocacy.

"Let each home enter the money economy. This is our revolution of peace, development, and wealth creation."

Voices of Support

Vice President Jessica Alupo praised the president's visionary leadership, saying the nationwide tours have inspired citizens and showcased real examples of transformation.

She noted that the visits rekindled national unity and underscored the importance of economic independence.

Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, reported positively on the impact of PDM and Emyooga SACCOs in Kampala.

She commended beneficiaries who had responsibly utilized the funds and acknowledged the role of technical officers in the successful implementation of the programs.

The event was attended by a wide range of dignitaries, including former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, and cultural and religious leaders from across the country.