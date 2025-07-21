Liberia: Kamara Sidelined By Injury - Dweh Impresses in Czech Opener

Liberian international Mohammed Kamara's 2025-26 season is in serious doubt after the CFR Cluj striker suffered a suspected fibula fracture during a 3-0 league win over Paksi on Friday.

Cluj head coach Dan Petrescu confirmed the worrying diagnosis post-match, stating that Kamara could miss the majority of the campaign.

"Kamara may miss almost the entire season. It is possible that he has a fracture ... I am worried," Petrescu told reporters.

Kamara, 27, went down inside the opening 18 minutes and was immediately substituted. Club medics say the striker is likely to undergo surgery, with an early recovery estimate of at least four months.

The injury comes at a difficult time for Kamara, who had been enjoying a strong run of form since joining Cluj on a free transfer last summer. His performances had sparked interest from clubs across Europe, fueling speculation of a potential transfer before the setback.

Now, those talks are on hold as Cluj--and Kamara--prepare for a long road to recovery.

Dweh Impresses as Viktoria Plzeň Demolish Pardubice

While Kamara faces an uncertain future, another Liberian international had a night to remember.

Sampson Dweh starred in midfield as Viktoria Plzeň opened their 2025-26 Czech First League campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over Pardubice.

Plzeň, runners-up last season, wasted no time asserting dominance. Dweh's composure, vision, and physical presence in the middle of the park set the tempo for a side aiming to challenge for the title and advance in Europe.

Plzeň now turn their focus to Tuesday's UEFA Champions League qualifier against Swiss side Servette, a key hurdle in their push for group-stage football.

Dweh, 23, has attracted interest from clubs in France, Germany, and England, though he has made clear that he remains focused on his development and current campaign.

Club officials have acknowledged receiving inquiries about the midfielder but insist they value his role in their European ambitions and are not in a rush to sell.

With Kamara sidelined and Dweh on the rise, Liberia's football landscape faces both challenge and promise as its stars take center stage across Europe.