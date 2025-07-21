Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation Announces October Dates for Second Edition of UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

21 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO) has announced the second edition of the highly anticipated UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo, to be held in Birmingham from October 2-4.

This follows the successful debut of the Zimbabwe Business Expo last year, which has been identified as a key platform for promoting trade partnerships between Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom and beyond.

The event, running under the theme 'Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in Zimbabwe', features an Investment Summit from 2-3 October, a Business Expo, and an Awards Gala on 4 October.

The expo will host exhibitions, seminars, deal rooms, and networking sessions, creating a vibrant platform for meaningful dialogue and access to global markets.

Additionally, the event will serve as a platform to showcase Zimbabwean sectors, such as real estate, tourism, ICT, agriculture, infrastructure development, mining, and provincial investment projects.

Hugo Ribatika, ZIDO's Public Relations Officer, said the forum will offer potential investors an opportunity to engage directly with policymakers.

"Policy makers are essentially the government officials. It is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to invest to speak to ministers themselves. If you want to ask important questions, people who make policies will be there," said Ribatika.The business forum follows a similar expo held in South Africa in May."Opportunities: you can exhibit, networking with key stakeholders. SMEs, you do not have to be a big business and you can partner with other businesses," he added.The expo will conclude with a dinner and awards gala on 4 October.

