Rwanda: Kanamugire On Why He Backs Shema in Ferwafa Elections

Heroes FC owner Fidele Kanamugire has said that he decided to front Fabrice Shema Ngoga as the ideal candidate to lead the local football governing (FERWAFA).

Shema, who is the president of AS Kigali FC, is running to take over office as the next president of FERWAFA ahead of elections set for August 30.

Shema submitted his candidature at FA headquarters on Saturday, July 21, along which he included his potential Executive Committee which includes Kanamugire.

Kanamugire is a vibrant football administrator who owns second tier club Heroes FC and has over the years produced an array of talented players including Bonheur Mugisha of Stade Tunisien and Police FC's Christian Ishimwe.

He told Times Sport that he decided to be part of Shema's because they are principled and ready to take Rwanda football to another level.

"I saw all members of this team have the value of integrity and are ready to make their contributions to make our football much better, not they want something from football. That made me agree to join the team," he said.

On why he is supporting Shema's candidature, Kanamugire said he was convinced to be part of his team because he is very honest and with ideas aimed at investing in Rwandan players as a source of generating income for the country.

"I know Shema as man of integrity and passionate about football and he believes it's possible to invest in Rwandan players to make our football future better to become a source of revenue in the country," he added.

The full list of members of Shema's team is Richard Mugisha (FERWAFA), Claudine Gasarabwe (FERWAFA), Fidele Kanamugire (Heroes FC), Thierry Nshuti (FORZZA) and Désiré Niyitanga (Gicumbi FC).