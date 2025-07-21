Malawi: FCB Spoils Bullets Players With K500,000 Each

21 July 2025
Nyasa Times

After clinching the Airtel Top Eight championship, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets players can also smile their way to their First Capital Bank (FCB) which has spoiled them with K500, 000 each.

Bullets beat Silver Strikers 4-3 through post-match penalties at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday after a one-all draw in regulation time.

FCB as their official sponsors made the announcement through it's Head of Marketing and Communication, Twikale Chirwa.

"FCB is proud of the boys and encouraged by the 13th player, Maule. In addition to the teams performance, the Maule fans continue to decide games, morale, sponsorship, and the future of the club. The players are inspired to do wonders year in and year out and as such FCB has decided to award each player with K500, 000," he said.

According to Chirwa, FCB is spoiling all the 20 players on the squad to Lilongwe, including those on the bench.

Earlier this month, the Bank also spoiled Silver Strikers players K1 million each for beating the same Bullets in a friendly match dubbed "FCB at 30 Trophy".

This is the fourth time Bullets have been crowned Airtel Top Eight Champions and will cart home K35 million, while Silver Strikers gets K12 million as runners up

