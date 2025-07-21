South Africa: Family Demands DNA Test After Hospital Lies About Missing Baby

Lebohang Mokoena died at 38 weeks pregnant, but her family say the hospital lied for hours about where the baby's body was.

Officials claim the baby was left at the hospital mortuary, but the family fears the truth is being hidden and wants DNA proof.

The grieving family of Lebohang Mokoena, who died while waiting for a C-section at Far East Rand Hospital, is demanding a paternity test, after the baby's body went missing for hours and hospital staff gave them confusing and upsetting answers.

Mokoena, 43, was admitted to the hospital on 26 June for an emergency C-section. She was 38 weeks pregnant. But her family says the operation was later cancelled for unknown reasons.

Two days later, on 28 June, the hospital called to inform them she had died.

"We were told she collapsed in the bathroom," said family member Mpumi Mokoena. "Later, they changed their story and said she was found sitting on the toilet seat."

The confusion deepened when the family went to the government mortuary to identify her body, and were shocked to find there was no baby.

"When we asked, we were told the baby was put back into her stomach. They even threatened us with arrest if we opened her body," said Mpumi.

Back at the hospital, they demanded answers. At first, the staff couldn't find the baby's details in the registry. Hours later, they were told the baby's body had been found.

"We're now asking for a paternity test," said Mpumi. "We can't trust the hospital anymore."

Another family member, Julia Mokoena, said the family fears they may have buried the wrong baby.

"We perform rituals when we bury our loved ones. If the baby doesn't belong to us, we could suffer spiritually," she said.

They also say hospital officials treated them with arrogance and gave conflicting information, which only raised their suspicions.

In response, Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba denied claims that Mokoena was found in a toilet.

He said she died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm, and doctors tried to save her. The baby was delivered after her death through what's called a "perimortem C-section" and left in the hospital mortuary, not sent to the government mortuary with her body.

Modiba also said the hospital cannot carry out paternity tests, and denied any cancelled operation, saying Mokoena was treated according to the plan.