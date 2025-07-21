Nigeria: NNPP Denies Members' Defection to ADC in Katsina

21 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says noneof its chairmen across the 34 local government areas in Katsina State has defected to the coalition ADC or any party.

The NNPP State Chairman, Alhaji Armaya'u Abdulkadir, stated this in a statement issued in Katsina on Monday.

According to the NNPP chairman, their local government chairmen have not defected to any party in the state.

He said that their attention has been drawn to some publications made in some media organisations and circulated in the social media.

Abdulkadir said, "The attention of the NNPP Katsina chapter has been drawn to some publications made in some media organisations and circulated in the social media.

"The publication revealed that 34 NNPP local government chairmen have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

"The defection, as it was reported, was through the former secretary to the state government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, in Katsina State.

"It is on record, however, that some of our chairmen, after the 2023 presidential elections, defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

"Thus, these same people are the ones that defected to the ADC from the APC. Therefore, their defection was from APC, not from NNPP." (NAN)

Tagged:
