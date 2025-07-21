Ghana: Police Hospital Plans Mass Burial for 300 Unclaimed Bodies

The management of the Police Hospital in Accra has announced plans to conduct a mass burial for 300 unidentified and unclaimed bodies currently held at its mortuary. The solemn exercise is scheduled for August 11, 2025.

According to an official statement issued on July 19 by the hospital's Public Affairs Officer, Chief Inspector Faustina Afia Nunekpeku, the bodies include

paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned corpses, and victims of accidents and crimes.

The hospital emphasised that the burial will take place 21 days after public notification, in line with public health protocols and respect for the dignity of the deceased.

Related Articles

"This solemn task is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that the deceased are laid to rest with dignity in line with public health guidelines," the statement said.

The occurrence of such unclaimed remains, the hospital noted, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of personal identification and the need for increased vigilance in everyday life.

"We urge all individuals to carry valid national identification at all times, regardless of age or location. It is crucial in aiding authorities during emergencies and preventing individuals from being classified as unknown," the statement added.

The Police Hospital also encouraged the public to share emergency contact information with trusted family members or friends and to keep such details in accessible places, especially for those living alone.

"Being proactive in sharing emergency contacts can make a critical difference in case of a medical emergency or unforeseen situation," the statement advised.

Citizens were further urged to stay updated on local safety laws and health guidelines, especially in remote or less-patrolled areas where emergency services may be delayed.

The statement concluded with a call for families to keep close tabs on the whereabouts of loved ones, particularly vulnerable groups like the elderly, minors, and individuals with mental health conditions, who may be more prone to going missing.