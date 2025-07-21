Ghana: President Mahama Cuts Sod for Agavedzi Coastal Protection Project

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has performed a ground breaking exercise for the commencement of the second phase of the Agavedzi coastal protection project in order to prevent the devastating of tidal waves in coastal communities in the Ketu-South Municipality.

The coastal protection project, which covered a total of eight kilometres from Agavedzi to Salakope, Blekusu and Amutinu would be executed by Amandi Holdings Limited, and would be completed within four years.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs from the Some Traditional area and Aflao last Saturday at Agavedzi in the Ketu-South Municipality of the Volta Region, the President explained that under the project, 37 groins would be constructed and other coastal protective works.

He said the coastline of the country stretching a distance of 550 kilometres from Aflao, Keta to Ada and through to Accra, Cape Coast and to Axim was threatened as a result of climate change, and pledged the government's commitment to protect life and property in coastal communities.

Mr Mahama agagin indicated that the facilities that would be provided under the project include modern markets, car packs, lorry stations, waste management systems, wash facilities, and fish processing facilities aimed at rejuvenating economic activities in the area.

According to the President, the project was not just a symbolic gesture but showed the commitment of a responsive and responsible government willing to address the development concerns and threats posed to life and property in the area.

Furthermore, he stressed that the project was not just for coastal protection but a comprehensive and resilience initiative blending environmental protection with economic infrastructure for the country, to make maximum use of the coastal resources, including the promotion of tourism.

Mr Mahama stated that 4.3 kilometres of coastal protection work was done during the last National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, however, the second phase of the project was abandoned for eight years by the New Patriotic party (NPP) in spite of several appeals made to the government.

The President recalled that in 2017 and 2021, tidal waves destroyed property and livelihoods in the project area, but the government failed to listen and address the problem saying "government would no longer delay the actions required to take the pains and fears of the people, your voices can no longer be ignored."

Mr Mahama, therefore, called on the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, the chiefs, the people, and the Municipal Assemblies to work closely with the contractor to ensure accountability in the implementation of the project, and urged the youth to claim ownership of the project, and avoid illegal activities like sand winning in the project area.

Moreover, he announced that the necessary measures were being put in place to extend the coastal protection project to Aflao when the second phase was completed to ensure total protection of the coastal communities in the area, and also disclosed that a grant was received from the government of China for the construction of a modern market at Aflao.

The Paramount Chief of Some Traditional Area, Makorsor Togbui Adama, commended the government for the project, which he stressed would definitely revive economic activities in the area, and gave the people hope for the future.

He appealed to the President to address the problem of lack of potable water at Agbozume and other communities, which made life extremely difficult for the residents.