Ethiopia: PSI Calls for Immediate Release of Dr. Daniel Fentaneh, Detained Ethiopian Health Workers

Addis Abeba--Public Services International (PSI), a global federation representing over 30 million public sector workers, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Daniel Fentaneh and other detained Ethiopian health professionals, denouncing the arrests as a violation of fundamental labor and human rights.

In a statement issued on Monday, PSI voiced its full support for the Ethiopian Health Professionals Movement, which has been advocating for decent pay, improved working conditions, and meaningful social dialogue. The organization described the detention of Dr. Daniel and numerous others over recent weeks as a direct attack on the right of workers to organize, speak out, and demand their rights.

"Their grievances are clear and legitimate," PSI said, citing staffing shortages, inadequate wages, and the ongoing collapse of the public health system as key concerns raised by frontline workers.

PSI urged the Ethiopian government to end what it described as a crackdown on organized labor and instead honor its commitments under the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions it has ratified.

"The government must stop treating its health workers as enemies," the statement read, adding that authorities should invest in public health, enter honest negotiations, and address the just demands of the country's health workforce.

Dr. Daniel, known widely by his social media handle "Dr. Debol," was detained on Wednesday, 25 June, around 1:30 p.m. in Bahir Dar, the capital of the Amhara region.

He has since been charged with "inciting, mobilizing, and organizing" a health workers' strike that authorities allege resulted in the "loss of human life," according to court filings. His previous court appearance on 27 June had resulted in a five-day investigation window. At his latest appearance on 3 July, the police requested an extension, citing "pending matters requiring further clarification."

Dr. Daniel has been a prominent figure in the Ethiopian Health Professionals' Movement, using his "Dr. Debol" Facebook platform to amplify calls for better pay, improved working conditions, and protection of medical workers' rights. The nationwide strike, which began on 13 May following months of online mobilization using hashtags like #HealthWorkersMatter, has triggered waves of arrests and alleged intimidation.

In a statement condemning his arrest, Human Rights Watch said that he "should not be facing imprisonment for echoing peaceful calls for better working conditions and pay. The global rights organization asked the police to "urgently release him."

"The Ethiopian government should meaningfully engage with physicians like Daniel raising legitimate grievances using nonviolent means. The current approach instead confirms that Ethiopia is again one of the most inhospitable places to speak out," HRW added.

Amnesty International has condemned Dr. Daniel's detention, calling it "arbitrary" and part of a "disturbing trend" of repression against health professionals. The rights organization has demanded his "immediate and unconditional release."