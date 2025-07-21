South Africa: 'There Were People Who Depended On Royal Am'

The sale of Shauwn Mkhize's beloved football club to settle tax debts eventually led to the mid-season unemployment of its players.

The Durban businesswoman expressed the pain of losing the club in a heartfelt interview with Metro FM this week.

"Money, put it aside. We work, we make money every day, but I've lost my soul. I think that was my baby," she said.

The club and a fleet of luxury assets, including a Bentley Continental GTC and tour bus, were auctioned for R8.2 million to settle her R37 million tax debt.

Mkhize also voiced her concern about the people who depended on Royal AM.

"Sometimes when you do something, you must look at the people and the lives of the people that you are affecting. There were people who depended on Royal AM," she added.

Mkhize has since bounced back, though, announcing she's taking the helm at Eswatini club Mbabane Highlanders.

Royal AM was expelled from the Premier Soccer League for failing to honour fixtures last season. A court ruling has now blocked its return -- making a bounce back much more difficult for players and staff at the club.

"I am struggling. I don't want to lie. At first I thought that this was something that was going to pass," a former player, who was not named, told News24.

"We didn't think that would affect us players because the problem was with SARS and not the PSL."

"We are no longer getting paid. Families were worried because we were paying for cars, bonds, school fees -- all those things. It was an emotional issue."

"She (Mkhize) did apologise to us several times about the matter. She even shed tears. I don't think they should pause their lives because of what is happening to us. But there are also other people who work at Royal AM in various positions. The people in charge must do thorough background checks on people that buy the teams."

Source: @ramfc_sa