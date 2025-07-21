South Africa: Springboks Crush Georgia 55-10 in Convincing Win

The Springboks secured a comfortable 55-10 victory over Georgia in Nelspruit on Saturday, opting for a more traditional approach after showcasing innovation against Italy last week.

Despite an early shock when Georgia's Vano Karkadze scored, South Africa dominated at Mbombela Stadium -- particularly up front.

Debutants Boan Venter and Marnus van der Merwe touched down, and Edwill van der Merwe scored a brace.

Kurt-Lee Arendse and Handre Pollard added late tries to seal the win. The Springboks' direct approach proved successful, breaching Georgia's line through mauls and forward power.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will be pleased with his team's performance.

This convincing win puts them in good stead for the upcoming Rugby Championship. The Boks' ruthless display was a marked improvement from their earlier mistakes.

The Boks' next challenge will be in the Rugby Championship, where they can go in with assurance having won four of their four matches so far this winter.

Source: @bokrugby