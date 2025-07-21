Tanzania: School, Vegetable Gardens, and Livestock Farming - the Consolata Missionaries Teach a Trade to Young Girls in Difficult Situations

19 July 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Iringa — Learning to care for animals on a farm to create a livestock farm and cultivate vegetable gardens to sell the produce at the market. This is the new objective of the "House of Joy," a facility run by the Consolata Missionary Sisters located on the outskirts of the city of Iringa, Tanzania.

Here, the sisters welcome young girls from families in difficulty or who are alone in the world because they are orphans. The minors have the opportunity to attend school until they finish secondary school. The missionaries support their guests until they find decent work.

This is why, upon their arrival at the facility, the girls are introduced to manual labor and gardening, as is the case in many Tanzanian families. However, sometimes this is not enough. Thus, to cover expenses and offer new employment opportunities to the girls, a new project was launched last year and has been able to come to fruition in recent weeks thanks to donations from several benefactors.

The "House of Joy" now also houses an animal farm: chickens, rabbits, and pigs. Thanks to this farm, the community is beginning to meet its own needs in terms of meat and eggs. The girls also care for the animals and will, in time, be able to find employment in the zootechnical sector.

