Uganda: Usyk Blows Away Dubois to Reclaim Undisputed Crown

Oleksandr Usyk further cemented his place as one of boxing's greats by stopping Daniel Dubois in round five to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to dash Dubois' dreams of being the first Briton to unify the division in the four-belt era.

Usyk, 38, put Dubois down twice in the fifth and the Londoner was unable to return to beat the count the second time round.

He also stopped Dubois in 2023 and extends his perfect record as a professional to 24 victories.

"I'm sorry [Dubois], it's sport. My people wanted this win," Usyk told DAZN.

"Nothing is next. It's enough. Next, I want to rest. My family, my wife, my children, I want to rest now. Two or three months, I want to just rest."

Dubois - who beat Anthony Joshua to defend his IBF title in September - tastes defeat for the third time in 25 contests as a professional, with each of those losses coming inside the distance.

Usyk reclaimed the IBF title, which was stripped from him just weeks after unifying the division in 2023, and added it to his WBA (Super), WBO and WBC belts.

"I have to commend him on the performance, I gave everything I had. Take no credit away from that man, I'll be back," Dubois told DAZN.

"I was just fighting, trying to pick up round by round. It is what it is."

Usyk still top of the heavyweight pile

The great and good of the boxing world turned out to watch the momentous occasion, with Roy Jones Jr and Frank Bruno among those at ringside.

WBO interim heavyweight champion Joseph Parker was also keeping a close eye on proceedings as he seeks a date with Usyk next.

Usyk, who has called the UK his second home, was welcomed warmly after Dubois had also been cheered to the ring.

It took no time for the fight to spark into life as Dubois doubled up on his jab but it was clear that Usyk wasn't going to be a sitting target. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion was far too slick, ducking under the jab and punishing Dubois regularly.

Southpaw Usyk punctuated each of the opening two rounds with a counter left and had Dubois looking a little unsteady in the second.

Dubois looked out of the ring to his father Stan between rounds for some advice but he still found it difficult to pin down the 2012 Olympic gold medallist.

Usyk unloaded in the fifth and sent Dubois tumbling to the canvas with a crisp left.

Dubois showed incredible spirit to beat the count but the writing was already on the wall.

Another trusty left hook landed clean on Dubois' chin and his corner threw in the towel as the referee reached the count of nine.