Rwanda: Iradukunda Extends Mukura Vs Stay Until 2027

Mukura Victory Sports have extended the contract of winger Elie Tatou Iradukunda for two more years until June 2027.

Iradukunda's initial contract had expired on June 30, but after almost three weeks of negotiations, he decided the commit his future at the Huye-based club for two more seasons.

Mukura VS also released Congolese forward Bonheur Sunzu has moved to Rutsiro FC for an unspecified signing on fee.

The club is well endowed upfront with the likes of Boateng Mensah, new signing Patrick Mutsinzi, Destin Malanda, Samuel Pimpong and Iradukunda and therefore agreed to let Sunzu leave and find a club where he can be assured playing opportunity.

Meanwhile, Gicumbi FC are close to completing the signing of Danny Niyongira from Gasogi United to beef up their attack for the coming season. Talks between both parties have reached an advanced stage.

The newly promoted side is also negotiating a potential return of their former forward Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye

Ndayishimiye, who also previously played for Police FC and AS Kigali, may return to the club he played for in 2014.

Bugesera FC have also handed a fresh two-year contract to Jean de dieu Hirwa while Musanze FC have decided to let Gambian shot stopper Modou Jobe and Nigerian striker Solomon Adeyinka go to find new club.

The club is in talks to sign veteran striker Hussein Shabani as Adeyinka's replacement.