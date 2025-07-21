South Africa: National Assembly Wraps Up Second Parliamentary Programme

Members of the National Assembly (NA) will this week conclude their business for the second parliamentary programme, before the start of the constituency period which is scheduled from 28 July to 1 September.

The constituency period provides Members of Parliament (MPs) with an opportunity to engage directly with communities through their constituency offices across the country.

"This period is essential as it facilitates meaningful interaction between elected representatives and the public they serve," said a statement issued by Parliament.

The seventh Parliament has adopted a rotational approach to its parliamentary programme, organising its work into three distinct components, including committee oversight, constituency work, and plenary sittings.

"This structure allows members to focus on each of Parliament's core functions in turn, thereby enhancing the effectiveness and impact of parliamentary work."

The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, will lead a five-member multiparty parliamentary delegation to the Fifth Ordinary Session of the Sixth Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).

The session is scheduled to take place in Midrand, Johannesburg, from 21 - 31 July 2025 and aligns with the African Union's theme for 2025: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations".

Members of the PAP will deliberate on a range of issues of continental significance and present their respective countries' perspectives.

Scheduled debates include discussions on the state and financing of the African Union, the status of governance, peace, and security on the continent, as well as reports from the African Peer Review Mechanism.

The South African delegation comprises Mdumiseni Ntuli, Mergan Chetty, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and Vuyani Pambo.

The PAP serves as a legislative organ of the African Union (AU), established under the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community (Abuja Treaty).

Plenary sittings

On Tuesday this week, the National Assembly will discuss two motions during its plenary session. The first motion aims to revive the investigation into the issue of statutory rape, while the second motion concerns the replacement of representatives on the Board of Trustees for the Political Office Bearers Pension Fund.

Later that day, the NA will deliberate on four Bills, including the Eskom Debt Relief Amendment Bill, the Revenue Laws Amendment Bill, and the National Gambling Amendment Bill.

On Wednesday, the NA will conclude its second term programme with a plenary sitting to consider the Appropriation Bill. This Bill provides for the appropriation of funds from the National Revenue Fund for the 2025/26 financial year. It outlines allocations to national departments and public entities.

"It also includes transfers to provinces and municipalities through conditional grants, equitable shares and other funding mechanisms to support the fulfilment of their constitutional obligations."

On Thursday, the NCOP will hold a plenary session during which it will consider reports from select committees and Trade, Industry, and Competition's debate Budget Vote.

In addition, 26 committee meetings are scheduled for this week.