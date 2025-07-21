Africa CDC Statement On the Peace Agreement Between the Government of the DRC and the Congo River Alliance/M23

press release

Addis Ababa — Africa CDC welcomes the signing of the Declaration of Principles on 19 July 2025 between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/M23. Africa CDC echoes the appreciation expressed by H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and applaud the political courage of all parties for choosing dialogue over confrontation, declaring a ceasefire, and embracing a future built on stability.

Africa CDC expresses profound gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the State of Qatar, as well as to President Donald Trump and the Government of the United States, for their unwavering support to the Doha and Washington processes. We equally commend the tireless leadership of H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Chairperson of the African Union and Champion for Peace and Reconciliation, and H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo and AU-appointed Mediator for the Great Lakes. Africa CDC salutes the determination of President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi and President Paul Kagame to steer the region toward a future of peace.

Between 2022 and 2024, Africa experienced a 41% surge in public health emergencies, with the eastern DRC and Great Lakes region at the epicenter--battling recurring outbreaks of Mpox, cholera, Marburg virus, Ebola, and measles. These crises have been compounded by 30 years of violence, insecurity, and displacement.

As the African autonomous public health agency, Africa CDC has consistently called for peace, including in a letter to African Heads of State on 1 February 2025 urging urgent action to safeguard lives and restore stability in the region. https://africacdc.org/news-item/africa-cdc-urges-immediate-action-to-protect-lives-amid-escalatinghealth-and-security-crises/

Africa CDC reaffirms that peace and health are inextricably linked. A comprehensive health component must be fully embedded in the Doha and Washington processes, ensuring the safe return of displaced populations, the restoration of essential health services, the access of essential commodities, the strengthening of disease surveillance, and the rebuilding of local health systems. Mandated by the African Union Heads of State, Africa CDC stands ready to support the implementation of the health pillar of the Doha and Washington agreements in full partnership with African governments, Qatar, the United States, and all other partners and stakeholders. As we mark this historic step, Africa CDC joins the call for global recognition of this remarkable diplomatic milestone. If this process yields lasting peace, the people of Africa will remember the leadership and courage of President Donald Trump and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who chose to bring hope to a region that has endured unimaginable suffering for far too long.