South Africa: Death Threats from Operation Dudula Supporters

press release

On 17 July a small group of Operation Dudula supporters marched on the offices of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI), a social justice non-profit organisation in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Many were dressed in military uniforms and some wore MKP regalia.

Operation Dudula is a militarised, fascist organisation that encourages hate against migrants and openly attacks migrants. For years it has perpetrated violence in public, including murder. Recently it has been violently preventing migrants, including babies, from receiving health care at public hospitals. Operation Dudula has repeatedly acted with complete impunity and there are cases where the police have acted in support of Operation Dudula.

As we explained in our previous statement when we heard that Operation Dudula was going to march on SERI and other human rights organisations we discussed the matter at our General Assembly in Durban on Sunday 6 July. Our members wanted us to meet with Operation Dudula to discuss the real reasons for the social crisis in the country. Operation Dudula refused the meeting.

Following this we invited all of our Gauteng leaders to a meeting on Saturday 12 July. Melita Ngcobo gave a moving personal testimony about how SERI successfully sued the police for damages after she was assaulted and wrongfully arrested on the order of a councillor. Luyanda Fitshane also gave a very powerful testimony of SERI’s work with the residents of the Lindokuhle Mnguni occupation.

We then invited all our Gauteng branches to a meeting at the eNkanini Occupation on Sunday 13 July. More than 900 people participated in this meeting.

At that meeting we discussed the dangers of xenophobia and the fascist politics of Operation Dudula. Comrades spoke profoundly about the support that they have received from SERI during their struggles. People spoke about how SERI worked to support the rights of residents in Vusumuzi when the government was imposing reblocking in an authoritarian and damaging way. SERI’s role in defending the Lindokuhle Mnguni occupation from eviction was discussed.

It was agreed that we would stand together in front of the SERI offices to protect SERI, its people, its work and our political principles from Operation Dudula.

On Thursday 17 July comrades from the Mountain View, eNkanini in Ellendale, Estineni, Bambanani, Zikode Village, Sophiatown, Vusumuzi and Lindokuhle Mnguni occupations came to be in solidarity with SERI and to hold the line against Operation Dudula in particular and fascism in general. Representatives of other organisations that have worked with SERI were also present.

Operation Dudula were hugely outnumbered. They swore at us, insulted us and threatened us. They threw bottles and stones at us and pepper sprayed a comrade from the Inner City Foundation. We remained disciplined and resolute. Operation Dudula left in humiliation and disgrace.

This is the first time that Operation Dudula have been confronted like this and it is clear that it is only the organised collective power of decent people and progressive forces that will put a stop to their reign of terror. We call on health workers’ unions to organise together to confront and repel Operation Dudula from hospitals and for all progressive forces to take a clear stand against Operation Dudula, including confronting them in the streets.

Following Operation Dudula’s humiliation in Braamfontein our movement has been targeted by a vicious campaign of attack on social media. Some of the profiles participating in this attack are obviously and crudely fake but others are clearly real. This attack has included numerous death threats.

We give just three examples of death threats made on our Facebook page here:

Given Moore

You shall be necklaced one by one

Bafana Zikhali

One day we will kill all your members one by one.We want to see who will win between your stupid movement And Dudula.

Ngobeni Mashaba

We will assassinate you one by one

Victory to Israel and Operation Dudula

People making such public death threats must be exposed and held accountable. If we come under attack and it is necessary for us to engage in self-defence we shall do so.

Operation Dudula have no base. They are a small group of fascists who are unable to mobilise popular support and are attacking migrants with the support of authoritarian, corrupt and repressive political forces that want to destroy democracy.

Far right political parties are in parliament and are actively trying to build more support via xenophobia. If left unopposed there is always a risk that fascist politics could become stronger.

There is mass unemployment, mass impoverishment and rapidly declining public services and institutions. People are desperate and if the only explanation that they are given for their suffering is one that scapegoats migrants rather than explaining the real forces that have made people poor and that keep people poor, as well as the real reasons for the collapse of government services and institutions, there is a danger that xenophobic and fascist politics could spread.

All decent people and all progressive forces need to take clear positions against xenophobia. Xenophobic forces, some of which are fascist, must be directly confronted.