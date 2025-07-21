Gabon: Press Release - Raising Awareness among village Communities on Human-Wildlife Conflict in Woleu-Ntem and Ogooué-Ivindo

As part of the biodiverse Landscape Fund (BLF) project funded by UK International Development through the Zoological Society of London, the NGOs Conservation Justice and Scoops-Elabe carried out a major awareness activity on Human-Wildlife Conflict (HWC) from May 11 to June 22 in provinces of Woleu-Ntem and Ogooué-Ivindo. The NatureAfrica Tridom project, implemented in Gabon by Natureplus and Conservation Justice and funded by the European Union, also contributed to the logistics and coordination of this activity. https://www.gabonews.com/fr/actus/societe/article/sensibilisation-des-communautes-villageoises-sur

A mission was conducted to identify the main Human-Wildlife conflict zones within the Tridom (Tri-national Dja-Odzala-Minkébé) ecological landscape, covering areas surrounding the Minkébé, Mwagna and Ivindo national sparks in Gabon. Mapping and characterization of the conflict zones were developed in parallel with information and awareness-raising sessions targeting local communities.

Two restitution workshops were organized on June 18 in Oyem and June 20 in Makokou, in partnership with Ministry of Water and Forests, local authorities, and local communities.

Coexistence between humans and wildlife, particularly elephants, is a major challenge in Gabon. Between 2016 and 2023, over 13,000 people were affected by this conflict, according to official statistics, including several human fatalities. In retaliation, over 100 elephants were killed in self-defense. The conflict affects nearly all regions of the country, with the exception of Libreville.

The National Strategy for Managing Human-Wildlife Conflict (NSHWC) and its action plan were finalized in November 2024. Its adoption by the Government is still pending. It is now incumbent upon public institutions, NGOs, and conservation stakeholders in Gabon to join forces and take concrete action. This initiative is part of those collective efforts.

The two "Restitution Workshops on the Identification of main Human-Wildlife Conflict Zones" held on June 18 and 20, 2025, by the Provincial Directorates of Water and Forests of Woleu- Ntem and Ogooué-Ivindo, with support from the NGOs Conservation Justice, Scoops-Elabe, and Space for Giants,were organized in a spirit of finding sustainable solutions for peaceful coexistence between village communities and wildlife, especially elephants. These workshops followed previous community studies conducted by Conservation Justice and Scoops-Elabe.

"The study allowed us to locate the main risk areas in Tridom where incursions by elephants, hedgehogs, porcupines and monkeys into agricultural zones are frequent. The areas are characterized by their proximity to protected areas, unplanned agricultural expansion, a lack of effective preventive measures, and a general lack of understanding among communities about elephant behavior", explained Dr. Steeve Ngama, Director of Scientific Programs at Scoops-Elabe and researcher at Iraf-Cenarest.

As a strict herbivore (feeding exclusively on plants), many tragedies involving elephants could be avoided if communities are informed about elephant behavior, the procedures for obtaining Mobile Electric Fences (MEFs), how to request assistance from Water and Forests services, and, when necessary, how to legally proceed with removing a problematic elephant.

A range of measures and recommendations were presented to local communities to help them adapt to this conflict. These included :

- The Ministerial Decree establishing Hunting Brigades and Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Teams responsible for implementation ;

- The installation of Mobile Electric Fences (MEFs) deployed nationwide by the NGO Space for Giants (SFG), and increased involvement of the government, NGOs, and technical and financial partners in land use planning and coordinated management ;

- Strengthening monitoring and conflict tracking mechanisms ;

- Implementing locally adapted prevention measures ;

- Community awareness and capacity building ;

- Supporting research (ongoing studies) and capitalizing on existing data.

Additionally, a dedicated presentation on safety measures in the presence of one or more elephants provided communities with practical guidance on how to behave during such encounters.

"Raising community awareness about behaviors that promote coexistence with elephant and the use of mobile electric fences represents a concrete and shared approach to addressing human-elephant conflict. This workshop also allowed us to assess the real needs and consider broader deployment of fences in high-conflict areas identified by Conservation Justice and Scoops-Elabe", stated Hans Ekorezock Ndong, Program Officer at Space for Giants Gabon.

Brice Moussirou and Pachelli Ngawin Mboulou, respectively Prefects of Woleu- Ntem and Ogooué-Ivindo, commended the initiative and encouraged communities to make the most of the knowledge and advice shared during the two days of exchanges to overcome challenges.