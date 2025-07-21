South Africa: SANEF Mourns the Loss of Sowetan's Executive Editor Pearl Sebolao and Veteran Sub-Editor Ike Segola

press release

The South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) joins the journalism community in mourning the passing of two stalwarts of South African media — Sowetan's Executive Editor, Pearl Sebolao, and veteran sub-editor, Ike Segola. Their passing, within days of each other, has left a profound void in the newsrooms they helped shape and in the hearts of those who knew and worked alongside them.

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Pearl Sebolao

Pearl passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning following a short illness at the age of 50. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death at the Johannesburg Surgical Hospital in Northcliff. At the time of her passing, she was the Executive Editor of the Sowetan and its digital platform, leading one of the country's most influential newsrooms.

A seasoned journalist and media executive, Sebolao leaves behind two children and her sister, Lerato, who described her as "a darling and a shining diamond of our family... the woman who held our family together."

Her peers remembered her in the online Sunday World tribute as a quiet, determined force. Nwabisa Makunga, managing director of News and Media at Arena Holdings, praised Sebolao as a "quiet force... deeply committed to editorial excellence," noting that her editorial contributions to Sowetan and BusinessLive shaped newsrooms and guided teams with distinction.

Her commitment to mentoring young journalists and ensuring editorial excellence was widely acknowledged. Sowetan's editor, Sibongakonke Shoba, described her as "an important pillar of the Sowetan newsroom" and "a meticulous editor... dedicated to mentorship and skills training." Makunga and Shoba are quoted from an internal staff note that went out.

Former Arena Holdings' chief executive, Mzi Malunga, said: "Pearl was an underrated editor who was very diligent in her work... the last person I expected to speak about in the past tense."

Kabelo Khumalo, Business Day editor, summed up her legacy beautifully: "Pearl, as her name suggests, was a highly prized gem. Calm under pressure, kind and considerate. The next generation of journalists has been deprived of a mentor."

Former colleague Tefo Mothibeli shared a personal tribute: "Pearl was such a great person... She was jolly and respectful. I spent many holidays at her home. Her passing is deeply painful."

Honouring the Quiet Giant: Ike Segola

SANEF also pays tribute to Ike Segola, a veteran subeditor remembered by his peers as "an unsung hero of South African journalism." Segola was one of the invisible yet indispensable figures who shaped the voice and quality of Sowetan as the country's largest-circulating daily newspaper.

Renowned journalist Joe Thloloe, writing in the Sowetan, called him "one of the behind-the-scenes giants of Sowetan."

Noting that thousands of readers benefited from his meticulous editing, even though few knew his name. He painted a picture of their shared youth, friendship, and commitment to storytelling born out of the classrooms of Orlando High School: "The Rock prepared us for the life of storytelling that became our love."

Mutloatse Mothobi, veteran journalist and publisher, described Segola's unique courage: "I salute Rre Segola for having transitioned to that area most journalists feared – subbing – even in his mature years. Robala ka Kagiso, mogaecho."

Colleagues recalled his humour, dedication, and deep sense of camaraderie. Mathatha Tsedu reflected on Ike's years at Mwasa, where he held the fort when others were banned, and how, even in declining health, he attended a recent gathering of veteran journalists out of deep loyalty and spirit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The flood of tributes on social media and WhatsApp groups from respected veterans speaks volumes about Ike Segola's influence — not only as a guardian of journalistic standards but as a friend, mentor, and beloved elder in the profession.

SANEF extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of both Pearl Sebolao and Ike Segola. Their contributions to journalism were immense — one shaping headlines from the front, the other ensuring clarity and quality from behind the scenes. Together, they helped define a generation of principled South African journalism.

We honour their memory and express our gratitude for their unwavering commitment to truth, mentorship, and the written word. Their work lives on in the journalists they nurtured, the stories they shaped, and the readers they served.

May their souls rest in eternal peace.