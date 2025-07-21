Ethiopia: Farewell, Ethiopia - Reflecting On Five Remarkable Years

opinion

Next month, I am leaving Addis Abeba after five years as Sweden's Ambassador to Ethiopia. It has been a privilege to spend half a decade in your beautiful country, encountering both challenges and inspiring moments of progress and opportunity. These years have deepened the ties between our people and countries and reaffirmed the value of long-standing partnership grounded in trust, shared values, and mutual respect.

When I arrived in Addis Ababa in 2020, Ethiopia and the world, was confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. The following years tested the resilience of people and communities. Ethiopia faced not only a health crisis, but also renewed internal conflict, humanitarian distress, and economic hardship. In times such as these, our partnership must go beyond dialogue - it must include steadfast support, and principled engagement.

Sweden has been proud to do just that.

A Partnership Rooted in Values

Last year, we celebrated 70 years of Swedish development cooperation with Ethiopia -- our longest-standing such partnership anywhere in the world. From the earliest days of engagement in the 1950s, our cooperation has evolved to meet the needs of the moment -- whether it was by building 6000 schools and supporting medical training and infrastructure in the early years, or by supporting democratic institutions, peaceful societies, human rights, and inclusive economic growth today.

- Advertisement - Over these past five years, Sweden has remained a committed partner to the Ethiopian people, even in difficult times. Through our development cooperation, we supported civil society actors, media, the advancement of gender equality, environmental protection, and peacebuilding. In regions affected by conflict and displacement, Swedish-funded humanitarian partners delivered life-saving assistance and long-term resilience support.

Political Engagement for Peace and Stability

As ambassador, I have seen firsthand how diplomacy can play a constructive role even in turbulent times. Sweden has engaged with stakeholders to advocate for peaceful solutions to conflict, inclusive political dialogue and transitional justice, and respect for international law and human rights. Our support for the National Dialogue, Demobilization, Disarmament and Reintegration and other key processes reflects our belief that sustainable peace can only be built through inclusive and transparent engagement.

Sweden has also actively supported regional peace and integration efforts through our work with among others the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). As permanent representative to the AU, IGAD and UNECA, I am proud of Sweden's contribution to their initiatives on among other things peace, trade, climate and gender equality. I remain confident that regional collaboration will play an increasingly important role in securing peace, human development and dignity across the Horn of Africa and the continent.

Building Bridges in Trade, Culture, and Education

Beyond political engagement and development cooperation, our bilateral relationship has grown in other exciting ways. Despite challenges, Swedish companies continue to engage in Ethiopia, bringing expertise in sustainable energy, technology, and manufacturing. Your economic reforms and efforts to further improve the business environment bring hope for more trade and investment in the future. Our universities have built strong ties, with hundreds of Ethiopian students having studied in Sweden over the years and returned with skills and ideas to benefit their communities. Just this year, 16 excellent Ethiopian students have received scholarships to study at Swedish universities.

Cultural exchanges - from music and literature to design and innovation - have brought our people closer together. I am especially encouraged by the creative energy and entrepreneurial spirit of Ethiopia's youth, whose aspirations mirror those of young Swedes in their drive to build a more just, green, and digital future. During my time in Ethiopia, I have been proud to host three Addis Jazz Festivals in partnership with Selam and Muzikawi, building on decades of Swedish support for creative industries in Ethiopia, and reflecting their transition into a successful business model for music and creative industries made in Ethiopia.

Looking Ahead: 80 Years and Beyond

Next year, Ethiopia and Sweden will mark 80 years of diplomatic relations, a testament to a relationship built not on short-term interests but on shared principles and long-term commitment. As we look ahead, I see abundant opportunities to expand our cooperation. Ethiopia's young and dynamic population, rich natural resources, and strategic role in the region offer great potential - if matched with inclusive governance, peace, and economic reform.

Sweden remains ready to accompany Ethiopia on this journey. We believe that the path forward lies in empowering all voices, strengthening democratic institutions and successfully conducting free and fair elections, protecting the environment, and building a diversified economy that leaves no one behind.

A Personal Note of Thanks

On a personal level, I will carry with me cherished memories of Ethiopia's breathtaking landscapes, its profound cultural heritage, and above all, the hospitality and resilience of its people. I am grateful to the many Ethiopians -- colleagues and friends, government officials and civil society leaders, students and everyday citizens -- who welcomed me with open hearts and helped me to begin to understand this country in its complexity and promise.

As I take my leave, I am filled with cautious hope. The challenges Ethiopia faces are real, but so is the strength of its people -- and the depth of the friendships that sustain them. Sweden will remain a friend and partner, committed to walking alongside Ethiopia, as it continues to write its future.

Amasegenalu. Thank you.

