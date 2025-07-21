Kenya: KAA Invites Input On Master Plans for JKIA and Wilson Airport

21 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced a series of consultative meetings on the proposed development of Integrated Master Plans for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Wilson Airport.

As part of the initiative, KAA is undertaking a Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) to ensure that the development plans are environmentally sound, socially inclusive, and aligned with Kenya's long-term aviation and infrastructure goals.

KAA stated that the assessment undertaken by Dar Al Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners), in collaboration with Geodev (K) Ltd, aligns with the Environmental Management and Coordination Act, 1999.

According to KAA, the Integrated Master Plans are critical in guiding the future expansion and modernization of JKIA and Wilson Airport--two of the country's busiest aviation hubs.

The plans will address infrastructure needs, safety, environmental sustainability, and community engagement.

"The SESA process requires broad stakeholder engagement, involving neighboring communities, organizations, and individuals who may be affected by--or have an interest in--the planning and future operations of the two airports," KAA said in a statement.

The agency has scheduled a series of public participation meetings across different locations to encourage community involvement.

KAA emphasized that the meetings will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to offer feedback, raise concerns, and contribute ideas the airports operator will consider in the finalization of the master plans.

The Authority urged all interested parties, including stakeholders and the public, to attend the meetings and take an active role in the process.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.