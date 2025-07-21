Africa: Water, Sanitation Technocrats in Lilongwe to Discuss How to Tackle Challenges Affecting the Sector

Technocrats in the water and sanitation sector have converged in Lilongwe for the 95th Strategic and Technological Council (STC) conference of the Africa Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA).

Among others, the technocrats are expected to explore new and blended financing mechanisms for the sector, including the public-private partnerships, green bonds, climate adaptation funds and performance-based financing for utilities.

Opening the conference on behalf of the Government of Malawi and President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia, said the meeting will illuminate the path for innovation, resilience, and collective action in the water and sanitation sector.

"AfWASA has over the years become a movement for transformation, a hub for converging skills and talents, bringing together water and sanitation utility leaders, engineers, policymakers, researchers and financiers and creating a collective setting for us, as Africans, to effectively confront Africa's water and sanitation challenges," said Mia, adding that STC is the key technical engine of this organisation.

"This is where new ideas are evaluated, performance benchmarks are debated and utility innovations are showcased. A Strategic and Technological Council is not merely a conference but a call for action. This year's theme, "Green Economy and Climate Resilience in Africa," is a timely reminder of the circumstances we face as a people, with unprecedented environmental, economic, and social challenges across the continent. These challenges, if addressed with effectiveness and unwavering conviction, will present us with a unique opportunity to chart a new path that is resilient, sustainable and inclusive, a greener future so to speak," she continued.

According to Mia, a green economy will improve human well-being and social equity, while significantly reducing environmental and ecological risks.

She said in the water sector, this integrates several aspects including sustainable water management and supply, wastewater treatment, equitable water use and access as well as promotion of water efficient technologies and practices, observing that climate change has become a central issue of Africa's socio-economic development.

Mia said Africa's water resources have suffered significantly as a result of extreme weather conditions brought about by climate change.

"In many parts of the continent rainfall has become unreliable, aquifers are under stress, droughts and floods are becoming more frequent and intense. The consequences are devastating for ecosystems, also adversely impacting human health, education, food security, and economic productivity. In the past few years, Malawi has experienced devastating tropical storms that have damaged water infrastructure and left multitudes of people without clean water. And yet, this story is not unique to Malawi, it is being told in many other countries across Africa.

"Malawi is rising to this challenge. Under the leadership of His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, we are taking deliberate actions to integrate climate resilient mechanisms and green principles into the water and sanitation sector. Across the country, we are scaling up renewable energy in rural water supply schemes, investing in climate-resilient infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather, promoting catchment protection and reforestation around key water sources, expanding access to safe water in both rural and urban areas, and incorporating climate risk screening into project designs. These efforts are part of strategies integrated in national frameworks such as the Malawi 2063, our long-term development vision, which places climate resilience and water security at the heart of socio-economic transformation, and the Malawi National Resilience Strategy, which promotes inclusive approaches to risk reduction, livelihood protection, and systems strengthening. These each frameworks extend across multiple sectors," said the minister.

"In order to develop green economies and climate resilience we need to consider the financial requirements. Africa's water and sanitation sector remains severely under-financed, particularly when it comes to climate-smart investments. And yet, according to the World Bank, every dollar invested in water and sanitation has the potential for significant returns through improved public health, increased labour output, and reduced healthcare costs. The Economist Intelligence Unit goes further, reporting that climate-resilient WASH interventions can yield high returns. In addition to water being a basic human right, it is also high-yielding economic investment. Hence, investment in the WASH sector must be seen not only as a moral and developmental imperative, but also as a smart economic strategy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sustainable Development Goal 6 calls for universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030, yet Africa remains an isolated case where progress is behind schedule and in some cases, reversing. Climate shocks, such as cyclones and prolonged droughts, have increasingly disrupted water infrastructure, demanding urgent and costly repairs. Unfortunately, the private sector continues to view WASH as a low-priority investment. However, the potential for transformation rooted in the WASH Sector is immense," emphasized Mia.

The minister further challenged that Africa cannot build resilience if we leave people behind.