Malawi: Chakwera Endorses Women's Manifesto, Reaffirms Commitment to Gender Equality

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment, following a high-level engagement with women's rights organisations at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

During the event, President Chakwera officially received and endorsed the latest edition of the Women's Manifesto, a comprehensive civic document developed by a coalition of civil society organisations to advocate for the rights, dignity, and development of Malawian women and girls.

The interface brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from Oxfam, the Women's Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC), and the NGO Gender Coordination Network.

In a ceremony filled with calls for inclusive governance and equal opportunities, the President signed a commitment card symbolising his administration's readiness to translate words into action.

Addressing the gathering, President Chakwera described the Women's Manifesto as "a tool of civic engagement and participatory democracy" and praised the coalition of women's rights groups for their continued advocacy and vision.

"My administration remains committed to the advancement of women--not just as a goal, but as a foundation of national development," he declared. "Gender equality is not a favour but a long-overdue right and national necessity."

President Chakwera emphasised that the aspirations laid out in the Women's Manifesto strongly align with the Malawi Congress Party's 2025 manifesto, which places the advancement of women at the heart of each of its five strategic pillars: Food Security, Job Creation, Wealth Creation, Governance Reform, and Public Service Delivery.

He noted that while substantial progress has been made since 2020, there is still more to be done.

"The Super-Hi 5 Commitments made to women in the 2020 Manifesto have been half completed, hence the need for carrying them over to the 2025 Manifesto to complete the women's empowerment effort we have started," he said.

Reflecting on the journey since assuming office, President Chakwera acknowledged the complexities of the system his administration inherited and said those experiences had shaped a more grounded and strategic approach.

Among the specific pledges highlighted by the President was a forthcoming amendment to the Gender Equality Act to enforce 50:50 gender representation in leadership positions across all sectors, including the Cabinet.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the amendment would also reserve two Cabinet seats for women under the age of 35, as part of broader efforts to empower young women in leadership.

President Chakwera also announced that $30 million had already been secured to support a new Presidential Initiative on Mother and Child Health, which aims to expand maternal healthcare and eliminate preventable maternal deaths.

The ceremony also featured remarks from prominent women leaders in the development sector. Mrs. Maggie Kathewera Banda, Executive Director of WOLREC, commended the President for his continued openness to engagement with civil society.

Ms. Gavellet Mzembe, Network Coordinator for the NGO Gender Coordination Network, emphasized the importance of collaborative implementation of the commitments. Mrs. Sarah Chisanje Kambilinya, Programme Coordinator for Oxfam in Malawi, and Mrs. Meka Gausi, Programme Lead for the EU and FCDO-supported Pamodzi Kuthetsa Nkhanza initiative, both highlighted the role of international cooperation in advancing gender-focused development goals.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of partnership between government and civil society, with President Chakwera urging the women's rights community to study the MCP 2025 manifesto in detail and hold his administration accountable as it moves from planning to implementation.