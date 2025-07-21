Malawi: Gangata Ignites DPP Momentum in Lilongwe - Blue Wave Rising

21 July 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

A blue political tide is sweeping through the Central Region, fueled by the relentless energy of Alfred Gangata, Vice-President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the Central Region. With the countdown to the September 16 elections in full swing, Gangata is fast becoming the face of the party's resurgence.

On Sunday, the youthful and charismatic Gangata stormed Mitundu in Lilongwe, leading a vibrant rally packed with chanting supporters clad in DPP blue. The mission? Rallying votes for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and reigniting faith in the DPP's promise to restore Malawi's lost glory.

"We've all seen what this government is capable of--broken promises, no development. It's time for real leadership. Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is coming back to rescue this country," declared Gangata, triggering wild cheers from the crowd.

From powerful speeches to electric song and dance, the rally pulsed with the energy of a people craving change. Many voiced frustration over skyrocketing prices, food shortages, and insecurity under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government, saying their only hope lies in a DPP comeback.

Gangata's grassroots mobilization is breathing new life into the DPP's Central Region base, challenging the MCP's grip on the area and signalling a strong shift in political winds. His message: the DPP is not just back--it's ready to lead.

Under Mutharika's renewed leadership, the DPP is promising to restore law and order, stabilize the economy, and restart development projects that many say stalled after 2020.

"Professor Mutharika is re-energised. He has the experience, the vision, and the team to rescue Malawi from this leadership crisis," Gangata told the cheering crowd.

In a show of community commitment, Gangata also pledged to construct a perimeter fence for Mitundu Primary School following an appeal from local chiefs.

The momentum continues this Friday, when Gangata will lead a procession of DPP supporters to the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) to submit nomination papers alongside Mutharika--a moment many in the party say will mark the start of DPP's grand return.

