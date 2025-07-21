South Africa: Mayor Temporarily Suspends New Electricity Surcharge After Violent Thembisa Protest

Households valued as low as R400,000 are paying more for electricity.

Residents in Ekurhuleni blocked roads with large rocks and burning tyres on Monday against recent electricity price hikes

Scores of Thembisa residents in Ekurhuleni blocked roads with large rocks and burning tyres on Sunday evening and Monday in protest of electricity price hikes. Residents say they cannot afford the high electricity rates as the cost of living is on the rise.

Following the protest, City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza on Monday announced that the City would temporarily suspend its controversial R126 monthly fixed electricity surcharge.

Police had to fire rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the angry protesters. Taxi operators were also seen helping officers clear the blocked Andrew Mapheto Drive, which connects to Midrand and Kempton Park, as traffic was backed up.

The protest follows recent electricity price hikes approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA). Since April, Eskom customers have been paying about 13% more, and since 1 July, residents who get their electricity through municipalities are paying about 11% more. These increases have been met with strong opposition due to concerns about affordability.

Thembisa residents get their electricity through the City of Ekurhuleni, which this month introduced a R126 monthly fixed surcharge to electricity bills.

Resident Onica Ntlhane, who joined the protest, said her household now runs through R100 worth of electricity in less than two days. "It's painful because we try to buy electricity as expensive as it is, but it's not helping because we continue to suffer."

Another protesting resident, Tsietsi Gumede, said they want the mayor to come out and explain why poor families were being forced to pay the new tariffs.

"A lot of people who own the houses here are pensioners. We are here in the streets to represent them because. When you buy electricity for R1,000, you only get units worth R750. Where is the other R250 going?" asked Gumede.

He also complained about the municipality's R126 electricity surcharge. The protesters also submitted a petition in this regard.

Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, addressing the residents on Monday afternoon, said, "We will temporarily suspend the fixed R126 tariffs, but please continue with the petition so it can allow us to take it to the mayoral committee in the Council."

He promised to try and find a permanent solution to the matter.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Ann Makgato could not confirm whether rubber bullets were fired, but said they will issue a full report later.