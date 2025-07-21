Security chiefs say youths are lured by Malata Naha group to fight for return of territories to Lesotho, but an opposition politician claims it's a ruse

Lesotho security chiefs warned that a group called Malata Naha is recruiting and giving military training to Basotho youths on South African farms, alleging terrorism.

This comes after MP Tšepo Lipholo, campaigning for the return of territories from South Africa, was arrested on 2 July on sedition and incitement charges.

Opposition MP Machesetsa Mofomobe disputes the security chiefs' claims, saying the agencies are "out of control" and playing political games.

In an extraordinary joint press briefing at the police headquarters in Maseru on Friday, the heads of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), Lesotho Mounted Police Service and other national security organs warned of what they describe as a growing national threat, involving the recruitment and military training of Basotho youths on farms in South Africa.

The security agencies alleged that a group calling itself Malata Naha (land reclaimers) is backed by foreign interests and engaged in a dangerous campaign of misinformation to lure young people to its training facilities.

When questioned by journalists about the training, Commissioner of Police Borotho Matsoso said that the "insurgency" was under investigation, and he could not give more details. He said Lesotho was working with the South African authorities.

"This operation shows clear signs of rebellion against the government of Lesotho," said Matsoso. "These activities not only violate our national laws but threaten to destabilise peace, security, and diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries, especially South Africa."

He accused the group of human trafficking and terrorism.

In a statement, the security agencies also revealed that prominent individuals, including MPs and religious leaders, are under investigation for allegedly playing a role in fuelling the insurgent campaign.

No evidence was provided for any of these claims.

The statement also said: "What is alarming is their complete disrespect and public ridicule of the royal family and His Majesty the King, using offensive and vulgar language."

Arrest of political party leader

The press conference comes after the arrest of Tšepo Lipholo, who leads the Basotho Covenant Movement, a political party involved in a campaign for the return of territories "conquered" from Lesotho, including the Free State, along with parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape.

Lipholo, who is also a Member of Parliament, was arrested on 2 July and remains in prison after he was charged with sedition, incitement, and contempt tied to comments he allegedly made about the royal family.

Lipholo is applying for bail in the High Court of Lesotho but the state is opposing his release.

Prime Minister Samuel Matekane issued a statement about the arrest of Lipholo last Tuesday, saying that the government had uncovered actions "intended to disrupt peace, security and national stability".

"This situation has resulted in the arrest of the Honourable Dr Lipholo, a Member of the 11th Parliament. The public is informed that police investigations related to actions by the Honourable Member and others are ongoing and will be brought before a court of law," Matekane said.

"Let me be clear... There is nothing wrong with the desire to reclaim what Basotho believes is theirs. However, when actors hijack such a cause by inciting violence and breaking the law, the cause loses its noble nature."

"This desire was expressed before, particularly during the constitutional reform consultations. At the appropriate time, in consultation with other leaders and the public, the government will address this issue."

Matekane urged the nation to reject "reckless actions that undermine peace, stability, and development".

Claims disputed

Speaking to GroundUp, leader of the Basotho National Party MP Machesetsa Mofomobe said the security heads are out of control and using deceit to dupe the public.

Mofomobe has publicly expressed support for Lipholo and his ambition to reclaim Lesotho's lost territories.

He said that if there was indeed a group training terrorists in South Africa, the South Africans "would have issued a statement and arrested people, but it is quiet".

"Instead, this is picked up by Lesotho saying that people are training in the country that they intend to attack, and South Africa is doing nothing about it!"

He accused the security heads of meddling in politics.

"They are engaging in political games, and their actions have turned the security institutions into allies of this government."