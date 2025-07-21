Uganda: Nira Opens Applications for Correction of ID Records and First-Time Registrations for 16+ Ugandans

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has officially opened applications for Ugandans seeking to correct or update their National ID records, starting today, July 21, 2025.

While addressing the media NIRA Registrar Ollama Clare noted that the exercise will cater to Ugandans whose ID information contains errors especially those made by NIRA itself.

According to the Authority, if an error was caused by NIRA during data entry or processing, the correction will be made free of charge, and a new ID will be issued at no cost.

However, for personal changes such as name modifications due to marriage, religious conversion, or other reasons, applicants will be required to present the necessary supporting documents and pay a fee of shs 200,000.

NIRA has issued a strong warning against individuals attempting to manipulate their date of birth for personal convenience.

"Changing your date of birth just to suit your interests is illegal, We are not here to make changes based on convenience or self-interest, but to ensure accuracy and integrity in the national registry." said NIRA Registrar Ollama Clare. "

In addition to record updates, NIRA has also opened registration for first-time applicants aged 16 and above, especially those who were previously registered as learners and have since reached the required age for obtaining a National Identification card.

Ollama Clare noted that the authority is launching a countrywide campaign aimed at ensuring that every eligible Ugandan obtains a NIN, in line with the government's digital transformation and service delivery objectives.

The update and registration exercise is expected to improve the accuracy of the national identity database and expand access to services that require a valid NIN, including banking, education, employment, and voting.