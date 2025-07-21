Uganda: Financial Barriers Shouldn't Stop Muslims From Fulfilling Hajj Obligation - Mubaje

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has called on Muslims across the country to begin saving small portions of their daily earnings in order to fulfill the religious obligation of performing Hajj.

Speaking during a ceremony in Kayunga District organised by the family of Sheikh Twaha Uthuman Kajaya, the Mufti's Special Envoy to South Sudan, Sheikh Mubaje emphasised that financial limitations should not deter believers from undertaking the pilgrimage to Mecca.

"Hajj is an obligation upon every Muslim who is physically and financially capable. Even a woman roasting maize by the roadside can perform Hajj if she saves as little as Shs 2,000 daily.

With consistency and faith, it becomes possible," he said, quoting the Qur'an and Hadiths to underscore the spiritual importance of the pilgrimage.

The Mufti outlined practical saving strategies, noting that saving Shs 2,000 daily could enable a Muslim to perform Hajj within 30 years, while Shs 4,000 daily would shorten the period to 15 years. Saving Shs 6,000 daily could see the journey achieved in just seven and a half years.

He stressed that financial discipline, strong faith, and long-term planning are key, urging Muslims to trust in Allah and begin their journey of preparation early.

The event drew a wide range of dignitaries, including Ambassador Gen. Philip Idro (representing Gen. Salim Saleh Akandwanaho), Prof. Badru Kiggundu (Chairperson, Islamic Call University), Abbas Muluubya Ssekyanzi (UMSC Secretary General), and other top officials from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

Delegations from South Sudan, Ugandan Muslims living in South Sudan, and local religious leaders were also in attendance.

Mufti Mubaje commended Sheikh Twaha for his service in promoting Islamic cooperation between Uganda and South Sudan.

He credited this collaboration with securing key benefits, including the donation of a radio station and 10 annual scholarships to South Sudanese students to study at Islamic Call University.

In his remarks, the Mufti urged the Muslim community to actively support UMSC programs, uphold peace ahead of the 2026 general elections, and called on security agencies to respect human rights and freedoms during the electoral process to ensure inclusivity and fairness.

Other speakers echoed the Mufti's message. Ambassador Idro praised Sheikh Twaha for strengthening Uganda South Sudan ties, particularly in trade, which he said had generated substantial revenue.

UMSC Secretary General Abbas Ssekyanzi emphasised that Hajj should be approached as a sacred duty, not a commercial enterprise, while Sheikh Ali Juma Shiwuyu reported on the success of Uganda's Hajj 2025 operations.