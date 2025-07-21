Uganda: Pff Members Meet Over Besigye Bail Case,NRM Primaries and Key Political Developments

Members of the People's Front for Transition (PFF) have convened in a weekly presser to discuss key national issues, including the stalled bail hearing of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Obed Lutale, the recently concluded NRM primaries, and the role of emerging interested parties on the political scene.

Top on the agenda was the High Court's delay in setting a bail hearing date for Dr. Besigye and co- accused Obed Lutale.

The members expressed concern over what they termed as "deliberate judicial silence" despite the duo spending more than 180 days on remand.

They reiterated their call for the court to fix a hearing date before Wednesday, warning of mass action should the matter remain unresolved.

The press conference also reviewed the conduct and outcome of the NRM party primaries held in various districts. PFF members raised questions over transparency, reports of irregularities, and what they described as "the exclusion of the will of the people" during the selection process especially with the way security agencies acted.

Additionally, discussions touched on the growing number of politically interested parties positioning themselves ahead of the 2026 general elections.

PFF leaders emphasised the need for unity among opposition forces and called on citizens to remain vigilant and engaged.

The Front pledged to continue demanding accountability, transparency, and respect for rule of law as they forge a way forward in Uganda's political landscape.