Uganda: Millions Lost As Fire Guts Mityana Market Square

Tragedy struck Mityana Municipality last night when a devastating fire swept through Market Square, destroying property worth millions of shillings and leaving hundreds of traders in shock and despair. The fire, whose cause remains unknown, engulfed the market at around 2am reducing dozens of stalls and merchandise to ashes.

According to eyewitnesses and local leaders, the fire tore through sections of the market occupied by timber dealers, food vendors, poultry sellers, metal fabricators, and restaurant operators. By the time emergency services arrived several hours later it was too late to salvage any property.

"We watched helplessly as our businesses burned to the ground, everything I've worked for over the past five years is gone."Nsimbi Swaib a vendor in Marker square.

Local leaders and the affected traders have blamed the district authorities and the government for failing to provide timely fire response. The nearest fire truck had to come from Kampala over 70 kilometers away arriving only after the market was completely destroyed.

"This is unacceptable," said Mityana Municipality Mayor Mukambwe Lukonge, who visited the scene shortly after the fire. "How can a municipality as big as Mityana not have a single fire truck? We have sounded this alarm before, but nothing has been done."

Mayor Lukonge described the market as one of the municipality's busiest trading hubs, home to more than 200 small-scale traders whose livelihoods now hang in the balance.

"This market sustains families. It supports students, pays rent, feeds children. Now, over 200 traders have nowhere to turn," Mukambwe added, calling on the central government to immediately support the victims and strengthen local disaster response systems.

Traders rummaged through the charred remains of their stalls, hoping to recover scrap metal or any materials they could sell to earn something. While a few youth were seen scavenging for recyclable materials, the owners of the businesses stood by in disbelief.

According to municipal authorities, this is not the first time fire has gutted a section of the market. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, but little action has been taken to prevent future outbreaks.

"We cannot keep waiting for tragedy to strike before we act,government must equip Mityana with fire-fighting equipment and also support these traders with relief."Fred Wotonava Mayor Central Division.

As investigations begin into the cause of the fire, affected vendors are pleading with the government and humanitarian agencies to come to their rescue. Many say they took out loans to stock their stalls and now face uncertain futures.

The incident highlights the growing need for investment in emergency response infrastructure, especially in fast-growing urban centers like Mityana. Without basic firefighting resources, the community remains vulnerable to repeated disasters.