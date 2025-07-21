Uganda: UJA Demands Immediate Release of Journalists Detained Over Mukono Education Story

The Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of two journalists, Eric Yiga of Salt Media and Ivan Kimbowa of Uganda Radio Network (URN), who were arrested on Saturday and are currently detained at the Jinja Road Police

According to a statement issued by UJA on Sunday, the two journalists were arrested by individuals identifying themselves as operatives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) and taken from Mukono to Kampala.

Their arrest is reportedly linked to a recent investigative story concerning the Education Officer for Mukono Municipal Council. UJA has expressed strong concern over the detention, describing it as a serious threat to press freedom in Uganda.

"The ongoing detention of these journalists is a serious concern to us as it poses adverse effect on the press freedom landscape in this country," said Emmanuel Kirunda, UJA's Secretary General.

UJA has also confirmed that its legal team has been instructed to explore all legal avenues to secure the journalists' release.

The association has called upon the relevant authorities to respect media freedoms and ensure that journalists are not targeted for performing their constitutional role of informing the public.