Uganda: UJA Demands Immediate Release of Journalists Detained Over Mukono Education Story

21 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of two journalists, Eric Yiga of Salt Media and Ivan Kimbowa of Uganda Radio Network (URN), who were arrested on Saturday and are currently detained at the Jinja Road Police

According to a statement issued by UJA on Sunday, the two journalists were arrested by individuals identifying themselves as operatives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) and taken from Mukono to Kampala.

Their arrest is reportedly linked to a recent investigative story concerning the Education Officer for Mukono Municipal Council. UJA has expressed strong concern over the detention, describing it as a serious threat to press freedom in Uganda.

"The ongoing detention of these journalists is a serious concern to us as it poses adverse effect on the press freedom landscape in this country," said Emmanuel Kirunda, UJA's Secretary General.

UJA has also confirmed that its legal team has been instructed to explore all legal avenues to secure the journalists' release.

The association has called upon the relevant authorities to respect media freedoms and ensure that journalists are not targeted for performing their constitutional role of informing the public.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.