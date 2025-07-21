Uganda: Kenzo Has Never Been a Global Artist - Bebe

Veteran Ugandan musician Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool has asserted that Uganda has yet to produce a truly global artist.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Gagamel boss was asked whether fellow Ugandan artist Eddy Kenzo- best known for his viral hit Sitya Loss, qualifies as a global artist.

However, Bebe Cool dismissed the notion, arguing that one viral song does not make an artist globally recognised.

"Yes, Sitya Loss did go global, but what other songs from Kenzo have followed that same path? Which other track has made such waves internationally?" Bebe questioned.

According to Bebe Cool, being a global artist requires more than just one international hit. He believes it involves consistently releasing music that resonates beyond regional borders, establishing a strong international presence, and securing relevant global collaborations that elevate one's brand.

The Nigerian Example

Bebe Cool's remarks come amid growing concerns over the limited global penetration of East African music, especially when compared to the dominance of West African, particularly Nigerian, artists.

Nigerian musicians like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, and Davido have successfully broken into the international music scene, performing at prestigious stages, winning global awards, and collaborating with some of the biggest names in music.

Bebe, attributes this success not only to talent but also to a strategic, aggressive push of the music and personal brands, something he feels East African artists have not mastered yet.

Bebe Cool did, however, acknowledge Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz as one East African artist who has significantly invested in his music and brand.

He commended Diamond's efforts, especially in collaborating with international stars and building a massive fanbase across Africa and parts of the diaspora.

Despite this, Bebe Cool was quick to point out that even Diamond hasn't fully broken into the global mainstream.

"People still don't consider Diamond Platnumz a global artist, and yet, he's done more than any of us in East Africa in pushing his music out there. So if Diamond isn't considered global, then how can Kenzo be?" he questioned.

Bebe Cool's comments also come at a time when a new wave of East African artists appears to be gaining international traction.

Rising Ugandan star Joshua Baraka is one such name. His hit "Wrong Places" has begun making waves on global music charts, drawing attention to the potential of Uganda's next generation of talent.

Still, questions remain about sustainability and consistency.

While Bebe Cool's remarks may come off as controversial to fans of artists like Eddy Kenzo, they reflect a broader concern shared by many within the East African music industry.

The need for strategic planning, global networking, quality production, and brand investment has never been more urgent.

In Bebe Cool's view, until East African artists consistently compete at a global level, not just through one viral hit but through sustained international success, it will be premature to label anyone from the region a "global artist."

His message is clear: the potential is there, but the work is far from over.