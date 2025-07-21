South Africa: Mckenzie Hails Junior Springboks' Historic Victory Over New Zealand

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Junior Springboks - following their historic triumph at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy.

The young Boks clinched a nail-biting 23-15 victory over archrivals New Zealand in Rovigo on Saturday evening, earning South Africa its first U20 world title since 2012. The win sees the team return home unbeaten, with national pride running high.

"Congratulations to the World Champs! Rugby will be dominated by South Africa for decades still," McKenzie said.

The team arrived on home soil on Monday, landing at OR Tambo International Airport. South Africans showed up in their numbers to give the young champions a heroes' welcome.

In a reaction statement posted on the Springboks website on Sunday, Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote credited the victory to South Africa's trademark fighting spirit and the players' unwavering resolve, particularly in defence.

"Defence is all about character, and there were moments when New Zealand were right on our line, but we held firm. From a coach's perspective, you can't ask for more than that. It was a real South African defensive effort and gees (spirit) that won it for us today," Foote said.

Foote, who took the reins at the end of last year, described the squad as a "special group of young rugby players", whose growth over the months had been "incredibly special".

Captain Riley Norton praised his team's composure under pressure and their ability to adapt to the humid Italian conditions.

"The ball was so slippery, and your fundamentals had to be spot on in these conditions, which was tough. There were a few handling errors due to the incredible humidity, and our jerseys were absolutely drenched in sweat, but I think we handled the conditions well. This win is for everyone who supported us back home," he said.

The Junior Boks' win in Italy marks a proud moment in South African sport, echoing their 2012 title win over the same opposition at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

After landing in Johannesburg, the players will return to their respective provincial unions, carrying with them not only gold medals but the hopes of a nation inspired by their success.