South Africa: G20 Uniquely Placed to Tackle Global Crises - Minister Ramokgopa

The Group of 20 (G20) is uniquely positioned to respond to the complex and interconnected crises shaping today's world - from economic instability and inequality to climate change and geopolitical tension.

This was the key message from Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, during her opening remarks at the fourth meeting of the G20 Development Working Group (DWG) held at Skukuza Lodge in the Kruger National Park on Monday.

Addressing delegates gathered in one of Africa's largest national parks, Ramokgopa emphasised the symbolic importance of the venue, saying it reflects South Africa's rich natural and archaeological heritage, and its commitment to sustainable development.

"This meeting takes place ahead of the DWG Ministerial Meeting on the 24th and 25th of July. Therefore, this week is crucial for the advancement of the shared commitment to confront the global development challenges of our time.

"This week, we gather not just as Ministers, officials, and multilateral representatives, but as stewards of a common ambition to build a world in which progress does not bypass the most vulnerable," the Minister said.

Ramokgopa reflected on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted a decade ago, noting that it now faces its "toughest test".

The G20, as reaffirmed in past summits such as Rio de Janeiro, has a critical role to play in leading global action.

"The G20 is uniquely placed to respond to the vast and interlinked crises shaping our world - from economic instability to environmental peril.

"In this spirit, we echo the longstanding dedication of the Development Working Group, which since 2016, has championed a people-centred development model rooted in justice, sustainability, and resilience," the Minister said.

The Minister identified key priorities for the DWG, starting with the need to prioritise inclusive well-being and the establishment of social protection systems.

"Social protection must be seen not as charity, but as a cornerstone of development, through fostering economic vitality, societal unity, and gender parity. The urgency to take action is underscored by the current unacceptable and persistent global gender disparities," she said.

Citing data from UN Women, Ramokgopa highlighted persistent gender disparities:

· Women, on average, earn 20% less than men,

· Globally, over 2.7 billion women are legally restricted from having the same choice of jobs as men, and

· Nearly 60% of women's employment globally is in the informal economy, while in low-income countries, it is more than 90% (this means that women are overrepresented in informal and vulnerable employment)

She called for universal access to social protection, recognition of invisible care work, and targeted support for historically excluded groups.

While such initiatives must be primarily funded by domestic fiscal capacity, the Minister stressed the importance of international solidarity and innovative financing mechanisms.

"We emphasise that these efforts must largely be supported by a country's own fiscal capabilities. Yet, we recognise that innovative financing mechanisms and international solidarity have a vital role to play, particularly in helping nations navigate moments of fiscal strain or external shocks," she said.

Turning to the issue of public finance, Ramokgopa described domestic resource mobilisation as "non-negotiable".

"It begins with fair, efficient, and transparent tax systems. It also requires resolute action to stop the loss of wealth through illicit financial flows (IFFs)," she said.

She reaffirmed South Africa's support for outcomes of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development and commit to the actions it outlines, which include empowering governments to raise and wisely spend revenue; curbing financial opacity; and ensuring global tax norms reflect the needs of all, especially those of developing nations.

"The scourge of IFFs undermines trust, drains essential funds, and destabilizes economies, both in origin and destination. We urge all partners to embrace comprehensive measures, such as automatic data sharing, robust beneficial ownership registries, digital identity tracking, and capacity-building for law enforcement and financial regulators alike. Only by shining light into these shadowy corners of the financial system can we hope to finance sustainable futures," the Minister said.

Ramokgopa said that only 15% of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track to be achieved by 2030, with rising debt, economic shocks, hunger, and climate-related threats worsening the development outlook.

"The resource gap now spans trillions annually. Bridging that divide demands action, creativity, and unity," she said.

She called on the international community to "reimagine how the world responds to problems that ignore borders," advocating for a new era of cooperation centred on global public goods, equitable governance, and inclusive multilateralism.

Among the ideas under discussion are strengthened global institutions, transparent decision-making, shared but differentiated responsibilities, and the innovative use of technology. - SAnews.gov.za