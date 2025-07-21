Africa: South Africa Convenes High-Level Indaba to Tackle Fmd Outbreaks

South Africa is currently experiencing significant and ongoing challenges with widespread outbreaks of Foot and Mouth disease (FMD), affecting several provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and, most recently, the Free State.

The resurgence of the disease has resulted in livestock movement restrictions and significantly impacted the country's red meat trade on international markets.

In response to this escalating crisis, the Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), the University of Pretoria, and Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), is hosting a national Foot and Mouth Disease Indaba.

The two-day event, starting Monday, 21 July 2025, will take place at the ARC-VIMP Campus in Roodeplaat, northeast of Pretoria.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa will lead the Indaba, which aims to bring together top veterinary scientists, agricultural experts, and key industry stakeholders, to deliberate on and develop long-term solutions to combat FMD.

"Having already inflicted significant damage to the multibillion-rand livestock sector, the disease continues to threaten South Africa's broader economy. Therefore, the Indaba presents a vital opportunity to unite expertise and resources to effectively eradicate this devastating disease.

"The Indaba will convene a range of multidisciplinary specialists to develop a coordinated and comprehensive approach to controlling and ultimately eradicating foot and mouth disease," the department said in a statement.

The key areas of discussion will include strengthening biosecurity measures at farm level, enhancing vaccination programmes, and reinforcing animal movement controls.

The Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Agricultural Research Council, emphasised its committed to identifying and implementing sustainable solutions to FMD.

The department added that the Indaba signifies a crucial advancement in the ongoing efforts to combat the disease.

"By cultivating strong partnerships between government entities, academic institutions and industry leaders, the Department of Agriculture is committed to developing precise and effective measures that will eradicate the disease and safeguard the long-term sustainability of South Africa's agricultural sector."