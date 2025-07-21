South Africa: Cogta Deputy Minister Leads Emfuleni Local Municipality Accountability Visit

21 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, is today leading an intergovernmental accountability engagement with the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

According to the department, Monday's visit forms part of the national 'Every Municipality Must Work' campaign, aimed at strengthening local government performance through coordinated support under the District Development Model (DDM).

Emfuleni struggles with financial mismanagement, inadequate service delivery, and crumbling infrastructure.

"Engagement will focus on addressing persistent service delivery challenges and capacity constraints facing Emfuleni, and on unblocking barriers to effective governance," the department says.

The Deputy Minister will meet with local leadership and stakeholders to assess the municipality's operational performance.

According to the department, the meeting will take place at Emfuleni Municipal Offices, and media will be allowed to cover the opening session and conduct interviews with leadership.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.