South Africa: Cogta Deputy Minister Leads Emfuleni Local Municipality Accountability Visit

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, is today leading an intergovernmental accountability engagement with the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

According to the department, Monday's visit forms part of the national 'Every Municipality Must Work' campaign, aimed at strengthening local government performance through coordinated support under the District Development Model (DDM).

Emfuleni struggles with financial mismanagement, inadequate service delivery, and crumbling infrastructure.

"Engagement will focus on addressing persistent service delivery challenges and capacity constraints facing Emfuleni, and on unblocking barriers to effective governance," the department says.

The Deputy Minister will meet with local leadership and stakeholders to assess the municipality's operational performance.

According to the department, the meeting will take place at Emfuleni Municipal Offices, and media will be allowed to cover the opening session and conduct interviews with leadership.