South Africa: Suspects to Appear in Court for Illegal Mining

Sixteen undocumented foreign nationals, who were arrested during an anti-illegal mining crackdown, are expected to appear at the Pilgrim's Rest Periodical Court today.

The suspects were arrested during a joint law enforcement operation under the banner of Operation Vala Umgodi.

In a statement on Monday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the police arrested the 16 suspects at Diggings in Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga for Contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa on Sunday.

"The foreign nationals, aged between 18 and 42, were apprehended by the team assigned for Operation Vala Umgodi in Mpumalanga. They were nabbed during a disruptive operation at the said area after being found without valid documentation to be in the country. A generator fitted with a water pump was also found abandoned," the SAPS said.

The police investigation team is working in collaboration with officials from the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the status of the arrested suspects.

The Acting Provincial of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr.) Zeph Mkhwanazi, thanked officers for their relentless efforts in tackling illegal mining activities in the province.

Operation Vala Umgodi is government's initiative to combat and prevent illegal mining activities, as well as to safeguard economic growth by addressing the root causes of illegal mining and enforcing the law.

Conducted in seven provinces - Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, and Northern Cape - the operation is supported by a Central National Command Centre.

In collaboration with various departments and institutions -- including SAPS, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Home Affairs, South African National Defence Force, National Prosecuting Authority, Department of Correctional Services, Department of Social Development, Department of Health and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation -- the operation targets the criminal networks and environmental degradation linked to illegal mining activities.

Since its inception in December 2023, more than 27 000 suspects have been arrested, while over 700 firearms, including imitation firearms (toy guns) and 16 553 rounds of ammunition have been seized through Vala Umgodi operations nationwide.