South Africa: Election of Idt Chairperson and Deputy Welcomed

Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed the election of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) chairperson and deputy chairperson, describing it as a step toward cleaning up the agency.

Zimbini Hill was elected as chairperson, while Professor Raymond Nkado was elected as deputy chairperson during the first sitting of the board since its appointment this year.

"I welcome the election of Mrs Zimbini Hill and Professor Raymond Nkado as chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively.

"Their leadership during a difficult period for the IDT has been critical to the turnaround of the entity. Their renewed mandate is a clear endorsement of the work they have started to clean up governance at the agency, improve infrastructure delivery, and restore public confidence in the IDT," Macpherson said.

The two previously served on the board which, the Minister added, is critical for continuity as the agency is repositioning itself as a conduit for the delivery of social infrastructure and job creation.

"The IDT has a critical role to play in turning South Africa into a construction site. The appointment of a credible and capable board is central to that mission.

"I look forward to working with the board to enhance service delivery, expand job creation through social infrastructure, and ensure that public funds are spent responsibly and transparently. By working together, we are building a better South Africa," Macpherson said.