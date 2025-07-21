Rwanda: Last 10 Days of July to Be Cooler Than Usual, Says Meteo Rwanda

Dry weather conditions are expected from July 21 to 31, and temperatures will be a little colder than usual, according to the Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

The forecasted maximum temperatures match what usually happens around this time in many parts of the country, except in the Northern Province, where it is expected to be a little higher than normal for this time of year.

On the other hand, temperatures are expected to be a little colder than usual for the last part of July.

The long-term average of minimum temperature ranges between 5°C and 17°C, while the long-term average of maximum temperature ranges between 15°C and 31°C.

Rainfall is expected to range between 0 and 15 millimetres and it will be normal rangefor this time of year, based on past weather records.

Rainfall is mainly predicted in Western and Northern Provinces, while in most parts of Eastern and Southern Provinces, as well as in Kigali City, no rainfall is expected during the 10 days.

The amount of rainfall ranging between 5 and 15 mm is expected in Rubavu District, parts of Musanze, Nyabihu, Ngororero and Nyamagabe Districts, part of Nyamasheke District, part of Rusizi District, and in some parts of Rutsiro District.

Rainfall ranging between two and five millimetres is expected in most parts of Western Province, in Burera District, many parts of Gakenke District, parts of Gicumbi, Rulindo and Muhanga, part of Nyamagabe District, and in parts of parts of Nyagatare and Nyaruguru Districts.

The remaining parts of the country are expected to receive rainfall below two millimetres.

Where maximum temperatures are expected

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 17°C and 31°C across the country.

The highest forecast maximum temperatures ranging between 29°C and 31°C are expected in parts of Bugarama plain in Rusizi District, the Amayaga region, Bugesera District, many parts of Kigali City, as well as Nyagatare District. Similar temperatures will be recorded in parts of Ngoma District, Rwamagana District, part of Kirehe District, as well as parts of Gatsibo and Kayonza Districts.

Many parts of the Eastern and Southern Provinces, southern parts of Gicumbi, Rulindo and Gakenke Districts, the western part of Nyamasheke District, the central and northern parts of Rusizi District, as well as the eastern parts of Ngororero and Karongi Districts, are expected to experience temperatures ranging between 27°C and 29°C.

The northern part of Nyabihu District, as well as the western part of Musanze District, are expected to experience lower maximum temperatures ranging between 17°C and 19°C. The minimum temperature during the night is expected to range between 6°C and 16°C.

Many parts of Nyabihu District, western parts of Musanze, Ngororero, Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru Districts, as well as eastern parts of Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Rutsiro and Rubavu Districts, are expected to experience the lowest minimum temperatures ranging between 6°C and 8°C.

Central parts of Kigali City, as well as Nyagatare and Gatsibo Districts, eastern parts of Kayonza District, as well as the northern part of Kirehe District, are expected to experience relatively high minimum temperatures ranging from 14°C to 16°C.

Wind speed forecast

Moderate to strong wind speeds, ranging from 4 to 10 m/s, are expected across the country.

Strong winds, ranging from 8 to 10 m/s, are expected in the north-eastern part of Rubavu District, a small part of Nyabihu and Nyamasheke Districts, northern parts of Karongi and Kirehe Districts, as well as the southern part of Rutsiro District.

Moderate to strong winds, ranging from 6 to 8 m/s, are expected in Nyagatare District; many parts of Gatsibo, Kirehe, Bugesera, Gicumbi, Burera, Musanze, Nyabihu, Rubavu, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Karongi, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Gisagara, Huye, Nyanza and Ruhango Districts; southern parts of Muhanga and Kamonyi Districts; as well as the southern and eastern parts of Ngoma District.

The remaining parts of the country are expected to experience moderate wind speeds ranging from 4 to 6 m/s.