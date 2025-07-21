Rwanda: How Will Govt Save Rwf37bn in Crops Lost to Soil Erosion?

The government plans to implement projects that will help prevent the Rwf37 billion worth of crop production lost every season to soil erosion, according to Patrick Karangwa, the Director General of Agriculture Modernisation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

"Water-related disasters in Rwanda constitute a significant threat to millions of livelihoods, especially in the Western, Northern and Southern Provinces." said the official. "Besides damages that happen suddenly due to rainfall, the effects of rainfall-induced soil erosion on Rwanda's food security and overall economy are colossal. A study has estimated that about three million tonnes of crops are lost to soil erosion every year," he said.

Karangwa said that Rwanda loses an estimated Rwf37 billion every season to erosion.

"Mitigation of water-related disasters requires multi-dimensional and multi-stakeholder efforts. Rwanda's fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation is a food systems and climate-resilient strategy, emphasising a holistic approach to transforming agri-food systems."

Under the strategy, he noted, government and partners aim to increase the area under agroforestry, the area under conservation agriculture, and areas under terraces. The plan includes an increase in areas under irrigation, and increase the number of farmers accessing weather forecast information.

The strategy aims to improve climate-smart agriculture practices from 60,674 hectares in the fiscal year 2025/26 to 366,738 hectares in 2028/29.

Soil erosion control will cover 31,578 hectares in 2025/26 to 199,000 hectares by 2029. In 2028/29, radical terraces will have been developed on 95,901 hectares, an increase from 15,608 hectares in 2025/26, while progressive terraces will be developed on 26,807 hectares, a rise from 4,239 hectares.

Agroforestry will be planted on 27,316 hectares in 2028/29, an increase from 3,709 hectares.

The government seeks to increase the area under crops with agricultural insurance from 32,570 hectares to 75,841 hectares by 2028/29.

Rwanda is increasingly impacted by climate change shocks, with 1.1 million hectares at risk of soil erosion. More than 80 per cent of this area is inadequately protected.

The loss from climate-related disasters is estimated at between 2%-10% of agri-GDP per year.

High-altitude areas are mostly affected by these disasters, especially in the northwestern parts of the country. Districts in the region, such as Rutsiro, are prone to landslides and floods.

Emmanuel Uwizeyimana, Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development in Rutsiro District, said the area faces constant threats from landslides, floods, and soil erosion.

"Over 50 per cent of land in Rutsiro is prone to erosion. Necessary strategies to curb this problem include community education on disaster preparedness, land protection through terracing, and planting agroforestry trees, as well as resilient infrastructure," he said.

A look at major soil erosion control projects

Evariste Nsabimana, the Deputy Director General of Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB), cited the $400 million

Volcano Community Resilience Project, funded by the World Bank, to help control soil erosion in the areas in the northwestern parts of the country.

The project will invest in flood risk reduction, land restoration, and soil erosion control.

Another project is aimed at enhancing the resilience of vulnerable communities to climate variability in Rwanda's Congo Nile Divide region through forest and land restoration. The project, which covers an area of 444,600 hectares, seeks to mitigate the impacts of climate change by restoring both forests and land.

The first phase of the project targets 60 villages in Karongi and Rutsiro Districts. Local residents proposed a range of solutions that need support, including measures to control soil erosion like rainwater harvesting and irrigation during the dry season.

Reforestation efforts, as well as the development and stabilisation of terraces, were also highlighted as key areas of intervention.

The Government has also allocated Rwf16.3 billion to finance 10 public green projects under the Intego Facility for the 2025/26 fiscal year, according to the Rwanda Green Fund.

The selected projects, sourced from six districts and four public institutions, span various priority areas: six in landscape restoration and forestry, one in climate-resilient infrastructure, one in wetland rehabilitation and biodiversity conservation, and two in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The Akanyaru Sub-Catchment Rehabilitation project seeks to restore forests and landscapes across the River Akanyaru sub-catchment in Nyaruguru District.

With an investment of up to Rwf4.6 billion, the project is expected to rehabilitate the catchment through effective erosion control, increased tree and agroforestry cover, riverbank protection, cleaner cooking solutions, and enhanced livelihood opportunities.

The Empowering Nyamasheke's Vulnerable Communities project will enhance the adaptive capacity of communities vulnerable to climate risks in Nyamasheke District.

With an investment value of more than Rwf3.9 billion, this project is planned to rehabilitate the Karundura sub-catchment in the area through increased tree and agroforestry cover, riverbank protection, erosion control, cleaner cooking solutions, and enhanced livelihood opportunities.

The Resilient Nyamagabe Climate-Smart Initiative was submitted by Nyamagabe District, an erosion-prone district in the Southern Province, according to the Rwanda Green Fund.

This initiative will boost community climate resilience through erosion control, increased tree and agroforestry cover, cleaner cooking solutions, and enhanced livelihood opportunities. The value of this investment is more than Rwf4.3 billion.

Nyabahanga Sub-Catchment Rehabilitation is designed to enhance livelihoods by protecting the catchment of River Nyabahanga in Karongi District against erosion, increasing tree and agroforestry cover, riverbank protection, promoting fish farming in Lake Kivu. It is aimed at enhancing livelihood opportunities in Karongi District. The value of this investment is over Rwf4.3 billion.

Another project is expected to restore landscapes and increase the climate resilience of communities in the River Base catchment in Rulindo District through erosion control, increased tree and agroforestry cover, riverbank protection, and cleaner cooking solutions. The project investment is valued at Rwf4.4 billion.

Muvumba Community-Led Adaptation Initiative is meant to build community resilience and adaptation through participatory and ecosystem-based catchment restoration. The project investment is valued at more than Rwf4.5 billion.