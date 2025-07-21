South Africa: Pensioners On the Move for Mandela Day

"We are ageing, yes. But we're not done living."

More than 120 pensioners from Elim and nearby villages in Limpopo took part in a 4km fun walk on Friday to celebrate Mandela Day and promote active ageing.

The concept of active ageing emphasises the need for opportunities for older people to enjoy healthcare and participate in society. It has been embraced by the World Health Organisation and other global healthcare bodies.

Younger residents and children also joined the walk. After the walk, participants did group aerobics and shared their experiences.

The event was organised by the Elim Hlanganani Society for the Care of the Aged. The organisation, which has served over 22 communities since 1993, offers social and healthcare support for elders, as well as daily activities such as beading, knitting, and light exercise.

"We come here every day, starting with prayer and social activities. But we also talk about our challenges," said 65-year-old Hendrieta Mota.

Samuel Mthombeni, 75, said he used to wake up with stiff joints. "Since I started walking with the group, I feel stronger. We are ageing, yes. But we're not done living," he said.

Languta Maswanganyi, the organisation's acting director, said the aim is to make regular exercise a habit for elderly people. "It helps manage blood pressure and arthritis. We want elders to stay active and independent," she said.

The organisation also runs youth development programmes and supports children and people living with HIV. With help from HelpAge International, it has trained caregivers and held workshops on older people's rights, helping them access pension benefits.

But fundraising is a challenge. "We are looking for new funders to help us continue supporting older people to live healthier, more dignified lives," Maswanganyi said.