Somalia's Federal Interior Minister Leads Security Mission to Baidoa

Baidoa, Somalia, July 21, 2025 — A high-level delegation led by Somalia's Federal Minister of Interior, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), arrived Monday in the southwestern city of Baidoa, the capital of Bay region, for a working visit focused on security assessments and intergovernmental coordination.

The minister and his delegation were officially received at Baidoa Airport by South West State's Minister of Security, Hassan Abdulkadir Mohamed, along with senior security officials and the mayor of the Baidoa district.

The visit aims to bolster ongoing security operations in the Bay region, assess current challenges, and strengthen cooperation between federal and regional authorities amid ongoing threats posed by Al-Shabaab militants.

Among those accompanying Minister Fartaag are Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Isaaq Mahmoud Mursal, and Deputy Minister of Planning, Mohamed Adan Mohamed -- both senior figures in the federal government.

During his visit, the interior minister is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings with South West State leadership, security commanders, and local officials.

He will also inspect key government installations and military outposts, reviewing progress made in joint operations against extremist groups.

The trip comes as part of Somalia's broader national effort to stabilize conflict-prone regions, deepen federal-regional collaboration, and ensure long-term peace and governance.