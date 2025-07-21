Southern Africa: Youth@SAIIA Hosts Global Youth Peace Roundtable in Johannesburg

On 16 July, Youth@SAIIA convened a roundtable reflecting on South Africa's transition to democracy and the role of youth in peacebuilding.

On 16 July, Youth@SAIIA convened a dynamic roundtable discussion, bringing together 35 young leaders from across the globe to reflect on South Africa's journey from apartheid to democracy and its implications for youth in peacebuilding.

The event, held at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), welcomed 14 international youth peace mediators and 20 members of SAIIA's Youth Policy Committee (YPC). Themed "Sharing of South Africa's Struggle and Democratisation Process: The Role, Impact and Consequences for the Youth", the session fostered a powerful exchange of ideas, experiences and strategies for advancing peace and security.

The roundtable was part of the Youth Peace Mediators' Mentoring Programme - a year-long initiative co-led by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Finland and South Africa. The programme equips young peacebuilders from 15 countries - including South Africa, Finland, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Qatar, South Sudan, Türkiye and Ukraine - with practical tools in conflict resolution, peace negotiation and mediation.

Moderated by Ms Gaoreteleloe Maseko, national focal point of the SAIIA YPC Inclusive Societies working group, the discussion explored the legacy of apartheid, the ongoing challenges facing South African youth, and the global intersections of peace, justice and climate change.

"This roundtable should not just end here but be the start of a way forward to advance the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda," said Ms Tyla Nxumalo, Programme Director of the day and Youth Intern at SAIIA.

Distinguished guests included Ms Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, SAIIA Chief Executive; Ambassador Andre Groenewald (South Africa); Ambassador Jan Wahlberg (Finland); and Mr Graeme Simpson of Interpeace, New York, all of whom shared invaluable remarks with the audience.

"The conversations were deeply enlightening," said Jamela Baloyi, a third-year LLB student and YPC member. "We explored the lasting impact of apartheid on South African youth, as well as the complex role climate change plays in fuelling conflict. Grateful to be part of a space where young voices are not only heard but valued in shaping a more peaceful and just future."

This event marks a significant step in strengthening youth-led peacebuilding efforts and fostering international solidarity among the next generation of leaders.