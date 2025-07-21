South Africa: Every Single Billboard On R21 to or Tambo Airport Is Illegal, Says Sanral

21 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Billboard owners, emboldened by industry intimidation tactics and government inaction, are costing local and national authorities millions of rands in lost revenue.

Billboard owners, emboldened by industry intimidation tactics and government inaction, are costing local and national authorities millions of rands in lost revenue.

The outdoor advertising industry has gone rogue.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), backed by the City of Ekurhuleni, admitted that not a single billboard on the R21 freeway -- stretching from Johannesburg to OR Tambo International Airport -- has been lawfully installed.

An investigation by Daily Maverick uncovered that billboard owners, emboldened by industry intimidation tactics and government inaction, are costing local and national authorities millions of rands in lost revenue. Worse yet, some are structurally unsound and could collapse, endangering motorists. They can also cause dangerous conditions by obstructing road signs.

Outdoor advertisers are required to pay upfront fees -- up to R400,000 -- for leases at high-visibility spots, as well as 20% of their monthly earnings from the billboards to the local and national entities, a regulation that's largely ignored.

There is a deliberate pattern of non-compliance -- companies exploit loopholes to install boards on private property, knowing that enforcement is weak and legal battles are costly for authorities. Monitoring efforts have been largely abandoned by road and council officials, allowing illegal installations to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.